Bayern move four points clear in pursuit of eighth consecutive Bundesliga crown

After a lacklustre first half, Thomas Müller provided the game’s decisive moment early in the second half.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Mar 2020, 6:34 PM
50 minutes ago 1,195 Views No Comments
Celebrations after Thomas Müller's goal.
THOMAS MÜLLER SCORED an exquisite volley as Bayern Munich claimed a 2-0 win over Augsburg and moved four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

After a lacklustre first half at the Allianz Arena, Müller provided the game’s decisive moment early in the second period with a beautifully controlled finish.

Augsburg had two late chances as Florian Niederlechner saw a close-range effort saved by Manuel Neuer before he put the ball in the net shortly afterwards, only to see it chalked off for offside.

Bayern sealed the points in injury time when Leon Goretzka slipped the ball home after a neat interchange of passes with Serge Gnabry.

Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday lifted them up to second, only a point behind Bayern, in the Bundesliga table.

And here Bayern lacked urgency, creativity and quality in a lethargic first half, with Augsburg goalkeeper Andreas Luthe not having a meaningful save to make before the break as Bayern failed to register a shot on target.

Müller went closest for the home side on the stroke of half-time when he was picked out near the penalty spot by Gnabry’s low cross, but he volleyed his effort into the ground and the ball sailed over the crossbar.

The 30-year-old made amends shortly after the interval, though, when he cushioned a volleyed finish from Jerome Boateng’s ball over the top past Luthe and into the right corner of the net.

Bayern, who are chasing an eighth title in a row, almost paid for missed chances in the second half as Augsburg twice went close after a spell of pressure late in the game.

Alfred Finnbogason’s low cross found Niederlechner, only for Germany international Neuer to save superbly inside the six-yard box.

Niederlechner then broke clear of the Bayern defence and bundled the ball low into the net, but the assistant referee had flagged a marginal offside call.

Bayern put an undeserved gloss on the scoreline in injury time when their best passing move of the match culminated in Goretzka’s deft finish past Luthe.

