Wednesday 2 December 2020
Late Bayern penalty leaves Atletico with work to do, Lukaku double keeps Inter hopes alive

It was a dramatic night across the Champions League group stages.

By AFP Tuesday 1 Dec 2020, 11:20 PM
Lukaku celebrates a goal against 'Gladbach.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

ATLETICO MADRID MUST wait to secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League after substitute Thomas Mueller scored a late penalty for a much-changed Bayern Munich in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw in Spain.

Joao Felix put Atletico ahead in the first half before Mueller won and converted a spot-kick four minutes from time as Bayern Munich’s record 15-match winning run in the competition came to an end.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico had won just once in four matches in Europe this term despite their strong start in La Liga, but knew victory would secure passage to the knockout phase after Lokomotiv Moscow’s 3-1 home loss to Salzburg.

Instead, the 2014 and 2016 finalists must avoid defeat away to the Austrian champions next week to advance.

Luis Suarez was again unavailable at the Wanda Metropolitano having tested positive for Covid-19 while Diego Costa is sidelined long-term after suffering a blood clot in his right leg.

Joao Felix. Source: Imago/PA Images

Alexander Nubel replaced the rested Manuel Neuer in goal as Bayern coach Hansi Flick left several regulars, including Robert Lewandowski, behind in Germany with top spot in Group A already assured.

Bright Arrey-Mbi, a former Chelsea academy player, made his senior debut in Bayern’s central defence while fellow 17-year-old Jamal Musiala was handed a start in attack behind Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Thrashed 4-0 in Munich in October, Atletico took the lead here on 26 minutes as Portugal international Felix swept in a low cross from Marcos Llorente.

German-born England Under-21 international Musiala shaved the side-netting after running menacingly at the Atletico defence, with Llorente blazing over at the other end following a burst from Felix.

Mueller equalised for the visitors after he was fouled by Felipe, squeezing the resulting penalty just beyond the reach of Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

In Group B, a Romelu Lukaku double helped Inter Milan keep their progression hopes alive in a. dramatic 3-2 win over Borussia Monchengladbach. 

Matteo Darmian gave Inter a first-half lead, but a Alassane Plea goal in stoppage time left the sides level at the break. A quick fire Lukaku double put Inter 3-1 up, only for Plea to pull a goal back moments after Inter’s third goal. 

Plea thought he had a hat-trick and Gladbach a point when he headed home late in the game, but a VAR intervention deemed Breel Embolo to be in an offside position and so the goal was chalked off. 

The result, coupled with Real Madrid’s 2-0 loss to Shakhtar earlier today, leaves Group B on a knife-edge. ‘Gladbach are top, and a draw with Real Madrid next week will be enough for them to progress. 

Inter, meanwhile, will progress with a win against Shakhtar unless Gladbach and Madrid draw in the other game.

© – AFP, 2020, with reporting by Gavin Cooney

