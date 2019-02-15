This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bayern pile pressure on Dortmund in Bundesliga title race as Coman nets brace in dramatic win

Borussia Dortmund’s lead at the top of the Bundesliga was cut to two points on Friday.

By The42 Team Friday 15 Feb 2019, 10:55 PM
Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman and David Alaba celebrate together.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

KINGSLEY COMAN STARRED as Bayern Munich twice came from behind to earn a 3-2 win at Augsburg that moves the Bundesliga champions two points behind Borussia Dortmund.

Augsburg ended Niko Kovac’s run of seven straight wins in all competitions at the start of his Bayern reign and they again gave his side a headache, opening the scoring in the first minute at WWK Arena on Friday..

But a brilliant individual performance from Coman, who twice scored first-half equalisers before setting up David Alaba for the winner after the interval, ensured Bayern go to Liverpool for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on the back of an exhilarating victory.

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer was back in goal after missing three games with a thumb injury but he conceded after just 13 seconds, Leon Goretzka turning a Philipp Max cross into his own net.

Joshua Kimmich’s 10th Bundesliga assist of the season helped Bayern get back on level terms, with Coman’s smart low volley providing the finishing touch.

Imago 20190215 David Alaba scored a second-half winner during the five-goal thriller. Source: Imago/PA Images

But Augsburg retook the lead in the 23rd minute as Max raided down the left wing again, his cross taking a couple of deflections on its way through to Ji Dong-won, who smashed home.

Robert Lewandowski hit the crossbar with a header from another Kimmich cross but it was Coman who levelled again on the stroke of half-time, drilling through Gregor Kobel’s legs.

And within seven minutes of the restart Bayern led, Coman adding an assist to his brace by setting up Alaba for a thumping finish that beat Kobel at his near post.

Reece Oxford missed a great headed chance from yet another Max centre and Kobel denied Coman his hat-trick before a late injury scare for the winger, but Bayern held on for three vital points in the increasingly close title race.

The42 Team

