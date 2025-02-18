Advertisement
More Stories
Celtic's Callum McGregor (right) stands dejected after Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies scores. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeLate Drama

Heartbreak for Celtic as last-gasp goal ends European adventure

Bayern Munich scored in the final seconds to prevent the game for going to extra-time.
9.58pm, 18 Feb 2025
3

A LAST-GASP goal saw Bayern Munich knock Celtic out of the Champions League.

Alphonso Davies’ goal in stoppage time made it 1-1 on the night, with the Germans progressing 3-2 on aggregate.

More to follow

Author
View 3 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
3 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie