This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 31 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coutinho earns first start to help Bayern come from behind and smash six past Mainz

Bayern claimed their first home win of the season as they cruised to a 6-1 win over Mainz.

By The42 Team Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 4:54 PM
25 minutes ago 724 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4790752
Jean-Paul Boetius and Philippe Coutinho compete for possession.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Jean-Paul Boetius and Philippe Coutinho compete for possession.
Jean-Paul Boetius and Philippe Coutinho compete for possession.
Image: Imago/PA Images

DAVID ALABA SCORED a superb free-kick as Benjamin Pavard and Ivan Perisic opened their Bayern Munich accounts in a 6-1 Bundesliga win over Mainz.

Mainz were thrashed 6-0 in the corresponding fixture last season, and although Jean-Paul Boetius’ sixth-minute header put them ahead at Allianz Arena, they were again dismantled.

Bayern were in a ruthless mood, and after Perisic atoned for a poor miss by teeing up Pavard’s equaliser, Alaba’s pinpoint strike put Niko Kovac’s side in control.

Perisic marked his full debut with a powerful header shortly after the restart, with Kingsley Coman then prodding in from a corner.

In-form Robert Lewandowski got in on the act with 12 minutes remaining, with substitute Alphonso Davies then adding further gloss to an emphatic victory.

Bayern started well, but it was the visitors who took the lead when Boetius nodded home from Ronael Pierre-Gabriel’s cross.

bavaria-munich-fsv-mainz-05 Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring Bayern's fifth goal on Saturday. Source: DPA/PA Images

Perisic could have grabbed an equaliser, only to slice into the side netting when one-on-one with Florian Muller, who then made an exceptional save to prevent Danny Latza scoring an own goal.

Muller should have done better with Bayern’s leveller a minute later, but he misjudged Pavard’s volley.

Bayern hit the front on the stroke of half-time – Alaba giving Muller no chance with a sublime free-kick which curled into the top-right corner.

Thiago Alcantara squandered a great chance to double Bayern’s advantage, but Perisic made no such mistake nine minutes after the restart.

Muller got a hand to the Croatian’s thumping header but only pushed it up onto the underside of the crossbar, unable to prevent it crossing the line, and Bayern had their fourth when Coman met Joshua Kimmich’s delivery.

Lewandowksi bundled in from close range soon after, with the rout completed when Davies tapped into an empty net.

What does it mean? Bayern’s support cast get in on the show

All of Bayern’s five Bundesliga goals heading into Saturday’s contest had been scored by Lewandowski, but the champions’ back-up brigade came to the fore this time around.

With Perisic and Coman in particular helping themselves to confidence-boosting goals, it suggests Bayern should not have to be overly reliant on Lewandowski this term, especially once Philippe Coutinho – who put in a tidy performance on his full debut – gets firing.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie