BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 5 October 2020
Advertisement

Boost for Bayern as Eric Choupo-Moting and Douglas Costa join European champions

Two deadline day signings for the German giants.

By AFP Monday 5 Oct 2020, 3:44 PM
1 hour ago 2,000 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5224149
Eric Choupo-Moting joins from PSG.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Eric Choupo-Moting joins from PSG.
Eric Choupo-Moting joins from PSG.
Image: DPA/PA Images

BAYERN MUNICH HAVE confirmed the signing of former Paris Saint Germain forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Douglas Costa on a loan deal as the close of the transfer window nears.

Having already completed the transfer of Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca on Sunday on a five-year contract, Bayern added Choupo-Moting on a one-year deal as back-up to Robert Lewandowski. More signings are reportedly expected over the next while. 

Choupo-Moting, 31, was out of contract after his PSG deal expired and returns to the Bundesliga after stints with Hamburg, Nuremberg, Mainz and Schalke.

“It’s a great feeling to come back to the Bundesliga – and then to the biggest clubs in Germany,” said Choupo-Moting, a Cameroon international, in a statement.

“Who wouldn’t want to play for FC Bayern?

“It’s an honour to play for them. The aim at Bayern is always to win everything, and I am highly motivated to achieve these goals.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The German giants also brought in Brazil winger Douglas Costa from Juventus on a loan deal. Three-in-a-row Serie A champion Costa, who played for Bayern from 2015 to 2017, returns for this season. 

According to reports, Bayern are also close to signing right-back Bouna Sarr from Marseille before the transfer window closes in Germany at 4pm.

The Bavarian giants are said to have renewed interest in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 19, but the German media reports that the two clubs cannot agree a fee.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick has made no secret that he needs new signings after losing Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Perisic and Thiago Alcantara from the squad which won the Champions League title last August.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie