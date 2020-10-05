Boost for Bayern as Eric Choupo-Moting and Douglas Costa join European champions

BAYERN MUNICH HAVE confirmed the signing of former Paris Saint Germain forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Douglas Costa on a loan deal as the close of the transfer window nears.

Having already completed the transfer of Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca on Sunday on a five-year contract, Bayern added Choupo-Moting on a one-year deal as back-up to Robert Lewandowski. More signings are reportedly expected over the next while.

Choupo-Moting, 31, was out of contract after his PSG deal expired and returns to the Bundesliga after stints with Hamburg, Nuremberg, Mainz and Schalke.

“It’s a great feeling to come back to the Bundesliga – and then to the biggest clubs in Germany,” said Choupo-Moting, a Cameroon international, in a statement.

“Who wouldn’t want to play for FC Bayern?

“It’s an honour to play for them. The aim at Bayern is always to win everything, and I am highly motivated to achieve these goals.”

The German giants also brought in Brazil winger Douglas Costa from Juventus on a loan deal. Three-in-a-row Serie A champion Costa, who played for Bayern from 2015 to 2017, returns for this season.

According to reports, Bayern are also close to signing right-back Bouna Sarr from Marseille before the transfer window closes in Germany at 4pm.

The Bavarian giants are said to have renewed interest in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 19, but the German media reports that the two clubs cannot agree a fee.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick has made no secret that he needs new signings after losing Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Perisic and Thiago Alcantara from the squad which won the Champions League title last August.