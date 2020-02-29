This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 29 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bizarre scenes as Bayern and Hoffenheim play keep-ball for 10 minutes in response to offensive banner

The Bundesliga game was halted three times due to an offensive banner.

By The42 Team Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 5:12 PM
14 minutes ago 1,534 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5027557

BAYERN MUNICH SAW their Bundesliga clash with Hoffenheim on Saturday halted on several occasions because of insulting banners unfurled by their supporters.

The defending German champions were always in control of the clash at the Rhein-Neckar Arena.

The outcome of the one-sided contest was cast into doubt at one stage, though, as the players were removed from the field.

Bayern fans took to protesting against Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp by branding him a “son of a b*tch” in one banner.

The German football association, DFB, was also targeted by a certain section of disgruntled followers in the away end.

Hansi Flick’s side were leading 6-0 when the match officials took to interrupting proceedings.

With the referee bringing a halt to the game, it was left to Bayern’s players and coaching staff to try and talk their supporters around.

Flick, who spent five years as Hoffenheim manager between 2000 and 2005, was clearly disappointed with the actions of those who were supposed to be cheering his team on.

The initial protests were reined in, but they soon reappeared.

That led to both teams being taken off, as they headed back towards the dressing rooms and spent five minutes hanging around in the tunnel area.

In total, the fixture was halted three times and those on the field quickly lost their cool.

Bayern and Hoffenheim eventually returned to the pitch in an effort to get the match completed.

They did, however, take to knocking the ball around among themselves in their own protest against those making an unwelcome show of dissent in the crowd.

Matters were taken even further when the game came to a halt completely and the clock was allowed to tick down.

The full-time whistle was eventually reached, with Bayern running out convincing winners.

The game will be remembered for all of the wrong reasons, but the reigning champions had made more history before their efforts were overshadowed.

Flick’s side found the target six times in just 62 minutes, with Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Josh Zirkzee and Leon Goretzka all among the goals, while Philippe Coutinho bagged a brace.

Another high-scoring outing saw Bayern become the first side in Bundesliga history to net at least three times in five successive away games.

Related Reads

29.02.20 Messi primed for record-setting Clasico appearance
28.02.20 Leeds goalkeeper Casilla gets eight-match ban and £60,000 fine for racial abuse
26.02.20 'It's not over,' Pep Guardiola warns City

They have cemented their standing at the top of the table, with a four-point lead held over RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund were 1-0 winners at home to Freiburg, with England international Jadon Sancho scoring his 16th goal of the season.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie