Bizarre scenes as Bayern and Hoffenheim play keep-ball for 10 minutes in response to offensive banner

BAYERN MUNICH SAW their Bundesliga clash with Hoffenheim on Saturday halted on several occasions because of insulting banners unfurled by their supporters.

The defending German champions were always in control of the clash at the Rhein-Neckar Arena.

The outcome of the one-sided contest was cast into doubt at one stage, though, as the players were removed from the field.

Bayern fans took to protesting against Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp by branding him a “son of a b*tch” in one banner.

The German football association, DFB, was also targeted by a certain section of disgruntled followers in the away end.

Hansi Flick’s side were leading 6-0 when the match officials took to interrupting proceedings.

With the referee bringing a halt to the game, it was left to Bayern’s players and coaching staff to try and talk their supporters around.

Flick, who spent five years as Hoffenheim manager between 2000 and 2005, was clearly disappointed with the actions of those who were supposed to be cheering his team on.

The initial protests were reined in, but they soon reappeared.

That led to both teams being taken off, as they headed back towards the dressing rooms and spent five minutes hanging around in the tunnel area.

In total, the fixture was halted three times and those on the field quickly lost their cool.

Bayern and Hoffenheim eventually returned to the pitch in an effort to get the match completed.

They did, however, take to knocking the ball around among themselves in their own protest against those making an unwelcome show of dissent in the crowd.

Matters were taken even further when the game came to a halt completely and the clock was allowed to tick down.

The full-time whistle was eventually reached, with Bayern running out convincing winners.

The game will be remembered for all of the wrong reasons, but the reigning champions had made more history before their efforts were overshadowed.

Flick’s side found the target six times in just 62 minutes, with Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Josh Zirkzee and Leon Goretzka all among the goals, while Philippe Coutinho bagged a brace.

Another high-scoring outing saw Bayern become the first side in Bundesliga history to net at least three times in five successive away games.

They have cemented their standing at the top of the table, with a four-point lead held over RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund were 1-0 winners at home to Freiburg, with England international Jadon Sancho scoring his 16th goal of the season.

