'Beast' confirms Sharks departure and will make decision on club future after Barbarians Test

WORLD CUP-WINNING SPRINGBOK Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira has confirmed his departure from Super Rugby franchise the Sharks, ending his 13-year association with the club.

The prop retired from international rugby on Wednesday, but said upon his Sharks exit on Thursday that he may yet retire from the sport altogether following Barbarians duty this month.

The veteran loosehead prop may yet decide to accept an offer from abroad and extend his playing career into his 36th year, but he is currently on tour with his ‘Bok team-mates who are celebrating their World Cup victory with a series of parades across South Africa.

“I have had a fairytale ending to my playing career in South Africa and could not have asked for anything more as a player,” said Mtawarira. “I haven’t ruled out the possibility of playing overseas, but at this stage I want to absorb everything that’s going on right now and make a final decision at the end of November after the Barbarians game.

“It has been my absolute honour to wear the black and white jersey and I am eternally grateful to the Sharks for giving me the opportunity many years ago, and laying the foundation for my professional career.”

'Beast' in action for the Sharks. Source: Speed Media

Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee thanked Mtawarira for his contribution to the club which he represented 159 times at Super Rugby level — a record for a South African player.

“Throughout his 13-year career at the Sharks, he has been a true ambassador for the game, who has shown incredible loyalty and dedication to the Sharks brand,” said Coetzee.

His impact on the game is impossible to capture in a few words and his legacy will live on for many years. He bows out with wonderful memories, knowing that he has impacted the young as well as senior players around him and a legion of fans. He has certainly inspired a generation.

“The Sharks will be honouring his undeniable contribution to the game and plans around this will be communicated in due course. We take this opportunity to thank Beast for what he has done for Sharks rugby and wish him and his young family the very best for the next chapter.”