'Being yourself... doesn't need to be viewed as a performance inhibitor' - World Rugby chief

MEN’S RUGBY must not be afraid to harness the personality power on show at the Women’s Rugby World Cup to promote the game, the sport’s top administrator said on Tuesday.

Rugby has traditionally prided itself on its team-first ethos, with many coaches regarding media commitments as an unwanted distraction.

But World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said the two could go hand in hand.

US centre Ilona Maher, a campaigner for body positivity, with millions of social media followers, is one of the biggest names at the ongoing tournament in England.

“We’re seeing at this incredible tournament that you can be yourself in rugby,” Gilpin told reporters at Twickenham.

“We believe there’s a real opportunity for the men’s game to actually follow the lead that we’re seeing.”

He added: “Greater accessibility and more personality create more stars. This tournament has demonstrated that being yourself, being on social media, having an opinion, taking the time for fans and for the media doesn’t need to be viewed as a performance inhibitor.

“Indeed, it can be an enabler because it’s making rugby fun for everybody involved.”

Gilpin said he was confident that the women’s game would retain its unique flavour, even as it becomes increasingly professional.

“We’ve got brilliant characters in the women’s game who aren’t going to have a lid put on those personalities,” he said.

“That, I think, is a genie you can’t put back very easily in that particular bottle.”

After an opening World Cup round featuring several blow-out scores, last weekend’s second set of pool matches produced some closer contests.

But favourites England hammered amateur side, Samoa 92-3, and France trounced tournament newcomers Brazil 84-5, reigniting fears over the level of competition.

“Not all boats are rising at the same level at the same time, but the tide is rising very fast and rising for all,” said Gilpin, who pointed out that the men’s game had been professional for more than 30 years.

Seven of the eight quarter-finalists have already been decided with a round of pool games to play, but Sally Horrox, World Rugby’s head of women’s rugby, said the results needed to be put in context.

“We’re in the very early stages, relatively so, of that professional pathway for the development of the women’s game,” she said.

“And in the men’s game there are big scorelines too as we’ve seen over the years in Rugby World Cups and in Test matches and that’s all part of the development of rugby, men and women.”

France trounced Namibia 96-0 at the last men’s World Cup in 2023, while Scotland hammered Romania 84-0.

“We made an intentional decision to expand the (Women’s) Rugby World Cup. So we’ve moved from 12 to 16 teams. We did that in full knowledge and consciousness, and that gives exposure to teams like Fiji, Samoa, Spain and Brazil,” added Horrox.