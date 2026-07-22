Van Bommel set to take over as Belgium coach: reports

FORMER NETHERLANDS MIDFIELDER Mark van Bommel is set to take over as coach of the Belgium national team, local media reported on Wednesday.

Van Bommel and the Belgian football federation (RBFA) have come to an agreement that will see the 49-year-old sign a contract in the coming days to take charge of the Red Devils through to Euro 2028, according to Flemish daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

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After hanging up his boots in 2013, Van Bommel has cut his teeth as coach of PSV Eindhoven, Wolfsburg and Antwerp.

Van Bommel has been without a team since departing Belgian top-flight club Antwerp in June 2024, a year after having guided them to a first league title in 66 years.

The 2010 World Cup finalist is set to take over from Rudi Garcia, who left his role on Monday in the wake of Belgium’s quarter-final exit against eventual winners Spain at this summer’s finals in North America.

Local media reported differences of opinion between the French coach and several players, as well as with technical director Vincent Mannaert, who was unhappy with certain group-stage performances.

Garcia’s departure, however, was met with bewilderment by many supporters on social media.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, the RBFA was looking for “a younger and more modern coach than Rudi Garcia (aged 62)”.

– © AFP 2026