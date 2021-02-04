Shelbourne legend Ben Hannigan dies aged 77

Hannigan, third from the left in the back row, enjoyed three spells with Shelbourne FC.

Hannigan, third from the left in the back row, enjoyed three spells with Shelbourne FC.

SHELBOURNE LEGEND BEN Hannigan has passed away at the age of 77.

The Dubliner had three spells with Shelbourne during his career where he won the league title in 1962 and the FAI Cup in 1963.

Hannigan went on to enjoy more league success with Dundalk and Cork Celtic while also picking up his second cup winner’s medal with Shamrock Rovers in 1969.

The striker also lined out for Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic, as well as playing with clubs in Wales and Germany.

“It is with deep sadness to announce the great Ben Hannigan has passed away this afternoon,” Shelbourne FC said in a statement today.

“Ben won the 1962/3 League of Ireland title and 1963 FAI Cup with the Reds and will be sorely missed by all. RIP.”

Ben, third from the left in the back row here, won the 1962/3 League of Ireland title and 1963 FAI Cup with the Reds and will be sorely missed by all. RIP. pic.twitter.com/ex8H6VcUBv — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) February 4, 2021

All at SRFC offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of past player Ben Hannigan who died today.

Ben made his debut on 6 Apr 1969 and was part of the Cup winning side in his first season. Ben scored 5 goals in his 15 appearances for the club.

May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/BU5WEftOeq — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) February 4, 2021