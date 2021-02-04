BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 5 February 2021
Shelbourne legend Ben Hannigan dies aged 77

The Dubliner lined out for six League of Ireland sides during his career.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 4 Feb 2021, 10:31 PM
Hannigan, third from the left in the back row, enjoyed three spells with Shelbourne FC.
Image: Shelbourne FC Twitter
Image: Shelbourne FC Twitter

SHELBOURNE LEGEND BEN Hannigan has passed away at the age of 77.

The Dubliner had three spells with Shelbourne during his career where he won the league title in 1962 and the FAI Cup in 1963.

Hannigan went on to enjoy more league success with Dundalk and Cork Celtic while also picking up his second cup winner’s medal with Shamrock Rovers in 1969.

The striker also lined out for Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic, as well as playing with clubs in Wales and Germany.

“It is with deep sadness to announce the great Ben Hannigan has passed away this afternoon,” Shelbourne FC said in a statement today.

“Ben won the 1962/3 League of Ireland title and 1963 FAI Cup with the Reds and will be sorely missed by all. RIP.”

