Saturday 3 October 2020
Ben Healy wins National Championships in Limerick

The 20-year-old finished ahead of Nicholas Roche to secure national honours after a stunning display.

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Oct 2020, 7:54 PM
51 minutes ago
Ben Healy of Trinity Racing claims the national championship.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IT WAS A brilliant performance from 20-year-old Ben Healy today as he secured an impressive win at the senior men’s National Championships in Limerick.

After winning the Under 23 Time Trial on Thursday, Healy arrived into this race in confidence and ended it in glory, setting his stall out early, forming a two-man breakaway in the opening lap.

Maintaining a high pace, Healy moved clear of Darnell Moore, who had formed the two-man break, and saw off a late challenge from veteran, Nicholas Roche.

 

Despite his best efforts, Roche finished 2’35 behind the winner with Darragh O’Mahony finishing third.

Afterwards Healy said: “I went away on the first lap and I was really just banking on them sitting up, it never really did but I held a minute for most of the race and it wasn’t until the last laps that I was able to pull out a bit more.

“I was riding very hard, there were personal best numbers for me today. It has been a fantastic few days, I came here wanting to do well and I have achieved everything I could have hoped for.

“This is what every rider wants. Everyone wants to wear the Irish Champion jersey for the year and to get the elite one as an Under-23 is very special.”

The42 Team

