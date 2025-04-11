Advertisement
More Stories
Ben Healy, file photo. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeChapeau

Ben Healy launches stunning solo attack to win Tour of the Basque country stage

Irishman rode alone for final 57 kilometres.
5.04pm, 11 Apr 2025
4

IRELAND’S BEN HEALY rode alone for the final 57 kilometres to win the fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque country on Friday as Joao Almeida preserved his overall lead.

Healy and his EF Education team-mate Alex Baudin, were in a six-rider group, also containing veterans Julian Alaphilippe, Warren Barguil, Bruno Armirail and Pello Bilbao, that escaped early on the hilly 172.4km stage from Urduna to Guernica.

The Irishman attacked alone 57km from home, quickly built a two-minute lead and held it even after the pack swallowed the rest of the breakaway and gave chase.

Frenchman Axel Laurance sprinted home second, 1min 47sec behind Healy, and just ahead of Italian Simone Velasco.

It was Healy’s second success in a World Tour race after winning a stage with a 50km solo breakaway on the 2023 Giro d’Italia.

The overall top-ten remained unchanged as Almeida retained his yellow leader’s jersey, 30 seconds ahead of Maximilian Schachmann and 38 seconds ahead of Florian Lipowitz.

The Portuguese rider will still have to defend his leader’s jersey on Saturday’s sixth and final 153 km stage.

– © AFP 2025

Author
View 4 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
4 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie