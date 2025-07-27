Ireland's Ben Healy wins Super Combative award at Tour de France

IRELAND’S BEN HEALY has won the Super Combative award for his showing at the 2025 Tour de France.

“Ben Healy is the TDF 2025 Super Combative,” a post on the Tour de France X account reads.

“After adding up the votes of the jury and the public, it is the Irishman who is rewarded for his resolutely offensive Tour.”

Healy became the first Irish cyclist to wear the yellow jersey since Stephen Roche won the Tour in 1987. He was the fourth-ever overall leader from these shores after Roche, Shay Elliott and Sean Kelly, following a storming third-place Bastille Day performance.

The 24-year-old won stage six, his maiden triumph, and was pipped to second on stage 16 after a sensational finish last Tuesday.

The Super Combativity award — for the most aggressive rider through the Tour — comes with a a €20,000 prize, a trophy and a place on the podium in Paris. Healy is the second Irishman to win the prize after Dan Martin in 2018.

The final stage is down for decision today, with Healy ninth in the general classification.