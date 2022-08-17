Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 17 August 2022
Advertisement

'Super happy' Ben Healy finishes sixth in time trial at European Championships

It was a superb performance from the national champion in Munich.

By The42 Team Wednesday 17 Aug 2022, 7:06 PM
47 minutes ago 870 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5842929
Ireland's Ben Healy fist bumps Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland as he exits the hot seat during the race, ultimately finishing in 6th overall.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Ireland's Ben Healy fist bumps Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland as he exits the hot seat during the race, ultimately finishing in 6th overall.
Ireland's Ben Healy fist bumps Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland as he exits the hot seat during the race, ultimately finishing in 6th overall.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

IRELAND’S BEN HEALY has finished sixth in the road cycling men’s individual time trial at the European Championships in Munich.

The 2022 national champion clocked a time of 28:01.56 after a superb performance which saw him initially lead the race and then remain in the medal positions for some time. 

In the end the 21-year-old, who is in his first year as a professional, was just over 47 seconds off a bronze medal.

It was a tight Switzerland one-two as Stefan Bissegger won in 27:05.96 while Stefan Kung took silver in 27:06.49. Italy’s Filippo Ganna was home third, clocking a time of 27:14.00.

“I set out with a pretty hard pace to try and medal today,” Healy told Cycling Ireland. ”I didn’t quite have the legs for that but held on until the end and still put in a really good performance and a really nice result, so I’m super happy.

“I came here with medals in mind potentially, that’s what I was going for today. I’ve come away with sixth still, a really respectful performance.

“It was pretty awesome, on an elite time trial, sitting in the number one seat for as long as I did. You kind of had the idea that the faster guys go at the end, and are gonna knock you off, but still, it’s super nice to be up there.”

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Asked whether he ever felt he could be at this stage a few years back, the Kingswinford-born cyclist admitted:

“Maybe not. I’ve always enjoyed the time trial, and I’d always like to think I’ve been quite competitive. This for sure is my best result at TT, and I’ll be coming back to these events in the future hoping to be on that top step.”

Earlier, Kelly Murphy finished in 15th place in the women’s individual time trial while Joanna Patterson came home in 17th place.

Murphy clocked a finishing time of 33:25.84 with Patterson coming in behind her on 33:32.56. 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie