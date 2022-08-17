'Super happy' Ben Healy finishes sixth in time trial at European Championships

Ireland's Ben Healy fist bumps Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland as he exits the hot seat during the race, ultimately finishing in 6th overall.

Ireland's Ben Healy fist bumps Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland as he exits the hot seat during the race, ultimately finishing in 6th overall.

IRELAND’S BEN HEALY has finished sixth in the road cycling men’s individual time trial at the European Championships in Munich.

The 2022 national champion clocked a time of 28:01.56 after a superb performance which saw him initially lead the race and then remain in the medal positions for some time.

In the end the 21-year-old, who is in his first year as a professional, was just over 47 seconds off a bronze medal.

Advertisement

It was a tight Switzerland one-two as Stefan Bissegger won in 27:05.96 while Stefan Kung took silver in 27:06.49. Italy’s Filippo Ganna was home third, clocking a time of 27:14.00.

“I set out with a pretty hard pace to try and medal today,” Healy told Cycling Ireland. ”I didn’t quite have the legs for that but held on until the end and still put in a really good performance and a really nice result, so I’m super happy.

“I came here with medals in mind potentially, that’s what I was going for today. I’ve come away with sixth still, a really respectful performance.

“It was pretty awesome, on an elite time trial, sitting in the number one seat for as long as I did. You kind of had the idea that the faster guys go at the end, and are gonna knock you off, but still, it’s super nice to be up there.”

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

Asked whether he ever felt he could be at this stage a few years back, the Kingswinford-born cyclist admitted:

“Maybe not. I’ve always enjoyed the time trial, and I’d always like to think I’ve been quite competitive. This for sure is my best result at TT, and I’ll be coming back to these events in the future hoping to be on that top step.”

Earlier, Kelly Murphy finished in 15th place in the women’s individual time trial while Joanna Patterson came home in 17th place.

Murphy clocked a finishing time of 33:25.84 with Patterson coming in behind her on 33:32.56.