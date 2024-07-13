Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France stage 14 as Ben Healy is reeled in

TADEJ POGACAR EXTENDED his overall lead on the Tour de France when he won stage 14 in the Pyrenees today.

His arch rival Jonas Vingegaard came second at 39sec while Remco Evenepoel was third at 1min 10sec.

Ahead of another monster run in the Pyrenees on Sunday, Pogacar extended his lead to 1min 57sec over Vingegaard as Evenepoel dropped to third at 2min 22sec.

Pogacar’s team UAE waited until the third and final climb of the day before sending Adam Yates on an attack that the Slovenian would soon join.

When Pogacar unleashed a ferocious acceleration, his two podium rivals followed, but were either unwilling or unable to match the pace.

Over the final section of a climb, packed on either side by raucous fans, 2020 and 2021 champion Pogacar extended his lead.

Ben Healy, in a supreme effort, led until late in the stage but it wasn’t to be for the Irish rider.

The 23-year-old was caught with less than five kilometres left. The EF Education-Easypost man was part of an 11-strong breakaway 60kms out that was whittled down to five by the 30km mark.

Healy went clear in the closing stages but Britain’s Yates cut into his lead and Pogacar then came through with the winning move.

Healy, nominated the most combative rider of the day, crossed the line ultimately in 16th place, 3min and 27sec down following his exertions. He is 14th in the general rankings, at 15min 45sec.

Sprinter Sam Bennett got through the mountain stage and crossed the line 39min 05sec behind the stage winner.

Saturday’s stage first took the peloton up the feared Col du Tourmalet with tens of thousands of fans partying all day.

Before the peloton arrived, holidaying cyclists rode up the 19km climb at an average 7.5 gradient to 2,115m altitude, many pushing their bikes or using electric assistance.

Pidcock drops out

When the peloton set off from Pau, the gateway to the Pyrenees, only 158 riders of the original 176 remained.

Cross-discipline maverick Tom Pidcock was absent, the latest to pull out with suspected Covid. He is due to protect his mountain bike Olympic title in just three weeks.

The race zipped through pilgrim site Lourdes, one of the most visited cities in France due to it’s grotto and fountain.

Sunday’s 15th stage falls on July 14 and should provide a show for the roadside and armchair fans alike.

Warren Barguil is the last Frenchman to provide a win on the national holiday back in 2017.

The wait is unlikely to end, but Romain Bardet in his retirement year will likely reach beyond himself trying.

Instead the five fearsome climbs should provide a further battleground for Pogacar, Vingegaard and Evenepoel.

– © AFP 2024