Power makes strong start at Classic of New Orleans as Lowry hits four birdies in-a-row

SÉAMUS POWER AND Germany’s Matti Schmid have made a brilliant start at the PGA’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, carding a nine-under 63.

The pair started on the back nine with Schmid producing a birdie-birdie start on the first two holes. He also birdied the 16th while Power added two more on 17 and 18 to leave them at five-under on the turn.

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Schmid added four more birdies on the front nine while Power picked up a third birdie at seven to see them to the finish.

The American duo of Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer currently hold a one-shot lead on 14-under at time of writing.

Shane Lowry, who is paired with Brooks Koepka, is three shots further back after an opening round of six-under 66.

The Offaly man has impressed with six birdies including a four-in-a-row run between the second and fifth holes. Koepka birdied the 10th to bring them to six-under. Lowry then had a bogey at the 17th but Koepka parred the hole.

Lowry won the event in 2024 alongside Rory McIlroy.

Meanwhile on the DP World Tour, Spain’s Alejandro del Rey holds a one-shot lead at the China Open on 10-under ahead of China’s Yanhan Zhou.

More to follow…