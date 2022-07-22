Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 22 July 2022
Brentford sign Ben Mee on a free transfer after 10 years with Burnley

‘He will bring leadership and communication to the team, which is very attractive,’ said manager Thomas Frank.

crystal-palace-v-burnley-premier-league-selhurst-park Ben Mee spent a decade at Burnley. Source: PA

BRENTFORD HAVE FURTHER strengthened their squad ahead of the new Premier League season by signing Ben Mee on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Bees following the expiration of his contract at Burnley, who he served with distinction for over a decade.

Boss Thomas Frank said on the club’s official website: “I am very happy that we have signed Ben. He will add a lot of quality and experience to the squad. He had six good years for Burnley in the Premier League.

I really love his defensive mindset; he knows how to defend the box, he knows how to block a shot and he knows how to win duels.

“He has a very good left foot and will be very good for us on set-pieces in both boxes. I am looking forward to adding him to the squad.”

Mee, who played almost 400 times for the Clarets over a 11-year period, becomes Brentford’s fourth signing of the summer, joining Aaron Hickey, Keane Lewis-Potter and Thomas Strakosha in west London.

