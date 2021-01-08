BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Friday 8 January 2021
Advertisement

Benson and Desmond give St Pat's a double dose of good news for 2021

The pair have signed new contracts to stay at Richmond Park for another League of Ireland season.

By Paul Dollery Friday 8 Jan 2021, 1:44 PM
1 hour ago 450 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5319812
St Pat's duo Robbie Benson and Lee Desmond.
Image: INPHO
St Pat's duo Robbie Benson and Lee Desmond.
St Pat's duo Robbie Benson and Lee Desmond.
Image: INPHO

ROBBIE BENSON AND Lee Desmond have boosted St Patrick’s Athletic’s prospects for 2021 by signing new contracts which will keep the pair at Richmond Park for the forthcoming season.

Both regarded as key men for the Saints, the loss of either player would have been a considerable blow to manager Stephen O’Donnell.

However, their commitment to the cause for another year represents a double dose of good news for the Inchicore outfit.

It follows the decisions of veteran left-back Ian Bermingham and Ireland U21 midfielder Jamie Lennon to do likewise, and the arrivals of winger John Mountney and striker Ronan Coughlan from Dundalk and Sligo Rovers respectively.

Benson joined Pat’s ahead of the 2020 season after winning three Premier Division titles at Dundalk. The midfielder played in 17 of the Saints’ 19 games last year.

Desmond, a versatile former Ireland U21 defender, is preparing for his seventh campaign with St Pat’s. He started in all but one of his side’s Premier Division fixtures last season.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie