Benson and Desmond give St Pat's a double dose of good news for 2021

ROBBIE BENSON AND Lee Desmond have boosted St Patrick’s Athletic’s prospects for 2021 by signing new contracts which will keep the pair at Richmond Park for the forthcoming season.

Both regarded as key men for the Saints, the loss of either player would have been a considerable blow to manager Stephen O’Donnell.

However, their commitment to the cause for another year represents a double dose of good news for the Inchicore outfit.

It follows the decisions of veteran left-back Ian Bermingham and Ireland U21 midfielder Jamie Lennon to do likewise, and the arrivals of winger John Mountney and striker Ronan Coughlan from Dundalk and Sligo Rovers respectively.

Benson joined Pat’s ahead of the 2020 season after winning three Premier Division titles at Dundalk. The midfielder played in 17 of the Saints’ 19 games last year.

Desmond, a versatile former Ireland U21 defender, is preparing for his seventh campaign with St Pat’s. He started in all but one of his side’s Premier Division fixtures last season.