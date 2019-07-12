This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 12 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wallabies' Bernard Foley to leave Waratahs and Australia after World Cup

The 29-year-old is set to move to Japan’s Top League.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Jul 2019, 8:10 AM
26 minutes ago 842 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4721496
Eastern promise: Australia international Bernard Foley.
Eastern promise: Australia international Bernard Foley.
Eastern promise: Australia international Bernard Foley.

AUSTRALIA INTERNATIONAL Bernard Foley will leave the Waratahs to “pursue opportunities overseas”, the Super Rugby side confirmed today.

Wallabies fly-half Foley is reportedly set to move to Japan’s Top League following this year’s Rugby World Cup in the country.

Foley will depart the Waratahs and Australia after 119 appearances and a Super Rugby championship since making his debut in 2011.

The 29-year-old, who is preparing for the Rugby Championship opener against South Africa in Johannesburg on 20 July, previously spent a season with Japanese side Ricoh Black Rams in 2015-16.

“It’s not been an easy decision and one that took a great deal of thought, but to be moving on from the Waratahs is certainly a bittersweet feeling,” Foley said.

“The Waratahs gave me my first opportunity at professional rugby and I’ve grown so much as a player and a person during my time here, playing with some of the game’s greats and making friendships that will last a lifetime.

“It’s been a privilege to represent this great state and my family and friends. I’d like to thank the coaches who have supported me and the team-mates I’ve played with over the years.

“I’ve loved every minute of my time here, but I’ve got a new challenge in front of me and I’m looking forward to that as well.”

Foley’s decision comes after Japanese club Kintetsu Liners confirmed the signings of Melbourne Rebels pair Will Genia and Quade Cooper on Thursday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie