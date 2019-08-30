This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 30 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Big blow for Juventus as key defender set for lengthy spell out

Giorgio Chiellini has suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in his right knee.

By The42 Team Friday 30 Aug 2019, 10:44 PM
16 minutes ago 616 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4790183
Giorgio Chiellini (file pic).
Giorgio Chiellini (file pic).
Giorgio Chiellini (file pic).

JUVENTUS HAVE CONFIRMED that veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini has suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in his right knee. 

Chiellini suffered the injury in training on Friday and is now set to miss several months, with his entire 2019-20 season now in doubt.

The Serie A champions said that the 35-year-old is set to undergo surgery in the coming days.

Chiellini’s absence will be a major blow for Juventus as the club looks to win its ninth straight Serie A title in 2019-20, as well as its first Champions League title since 1995-96.

The veteran has been a stalwart for Juve since joining the club prior to the 2005-06 season, and made 25 league starts last season as the Bianconeri won their eighth consecutive Serie A title. 

Chiellini started alongside Leonardo Bonucci in Juve’s first Serie A game of this season, and scored the game’s only goal in a 1-0 win over Parma last weekend.

The veteran duo’s presence in the Juve lineup meant there was surprisingly no room for Matthijs de Ligt, who joined from Ajax in the off-season in a €75 million (£68m/$84m) transfer.

De Ligt admitted he was surprised to not start the opener, but also said he understood it wouldn’t be easy to walk into a defence as strong a Juve’s.

“Of course, I would have preferred to play,” De Ligt said after the game.

“I couldn’t read this based on the training sessions, in that sense I didn’t see this coming, but obviously I respect the decision of the coach.

“I’m also realistic, I’m still getting used to being here in Italy. The duo that played today, Chiellini and Bonucci, were seen as the best defensive pairing in the world.”

But the 20-year-old likely won’t spend many more games on the bench after Chiellini’s injury, with the former Ajax captain now set to play a major role for his new club. 

Another off-season signing, Merih Demiral, is likely also in line for a bigger role this season, with the 21-year-old Turkey international joining from Sassuolo in the summer.

Juventus will take on Napoli on Saturday in a match-up of the winner and runner-up from Serie A in the past two seasons.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie