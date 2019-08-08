Young Kilkenny forward in fitness battle ahead of All-Ireland final

BILL SHEEHAN IS facing a race against time to be fit for the All-Ireland SHC final against Tipperary on Sunday week.

The Dicksboro forward, who made his debut in 2018, suffered a “tweak” in his hamstring at training last week according to manager Brian Cody.

“Bill did tweak his hamstring the other night so we’ll have to wait and see how he is,” said Cody.

Sheehan has been a useful option for the Cats off the bench this summer. He replaced Richie Hogan after 46 minutes in the semi-final defeat of Limerick, the first forward Cody introduced into the fray.

Sheehan also came in for Hogan in the quarter-final win over Cork. He was introduced after 50 minutes and fired over a point during the six-point victory.

Cillian Buckley and Richie Leahy have both been battling knocks, but Cody is optimistic he’ll have a full hand available to him against the Premier.

“Other than that we’re hopeful. Again, we have another bit of a training session to go through so anything can happen. It was in training it happened Bill.

“You’d be hoping you’d have everyone available, everybody wants an injury-free panel, but it’s never as straight-forward as that, probably.”

During the first decade of Cody’s tenure in charge of Kilkenny he never met Tipperary in a decider. Since 2009, they’ve clashed in six finals – including a replay in 2014.

It will be the third occasion Cody and Liam Sheedy have met on the sideline in an All-Ireland decider following the 2009 and 2010 encounters.

“I’m sure there have been a fair few games that have been very entertaining I suppose for the people that wanted to look at it with unbiased eyes,” reflected Cody.

“Look, we’re where we want to be, they’re where they want to be. It’ll be fought out on the day and whichever team is best prepared for it on the day will win it.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!