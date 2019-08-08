This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 8 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Young Kilkenny forward in fitness battle ahead of All-Ireland final

Bill Sheehan picked up a hamstring injury at training last week.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 7:14 PM
1 hour ago 2,298 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4757876
Bill Sheehan battles for possession against Limerick's Sean Finn.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Bill Sheehan battles for possession against Limerick's Sean Finn.
Bill Sheehan battles for possession against Limerick's Sean Finn.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

BILL SHEEHAN IS facing a race against time to be fit for the All-Ireland SHC final against Tipperary on Sunday week. 

The Dicksboro forward, who made his debut in 2018, suffered a “tweak” in his hamstring at training last week according to manager Brian Cody.

“Bill did tweak his hamstring the other night so we’ll have to wait and see how he is,” said Cody. 

Sheehan has been a useful option for the Cats off the bench this summer. He replaced Richie Hogan after 46 minutes in the semi-final defeat of Limerick, the first forward Cody introduced into the fray.

Sheehan also came in for Hogan in the quarter-final win over Cork. He was introduced after 50 minutes and fired over a point during the six-point victory.

Cillian Buckley and Richie Leahy have both been battling knocks, but Cody is optimistic he’ll have a full hand available to him against the Premier. 

“Other than that we’re hopeful. Again, we have another bit of a training session to go through so anything can happen. It was in training it happened Bill. 

“You’d be hoping you’d have everyone available, everybody wants an injury-free panel, but it’s never as straight-forward as that, probably.”

During the first decade of Cody’s tenure in charge of Kilkenny he never met Tipperary in a decider. Since 2009, they’ve clashed in six finals – including a replay in 2014.

It will be the third occasion Cody and Liam Sheedy have met on the sideline in an All-Ireland decider following the 2009 and 2010 encounters.

“I’m sure there have been a fair few games that have been very entertaining I suppose for the people that wanted to look at it with unbiased eyes,” reflected Cody.

“Look, we’re where we want to be, they’re where they want to be. It’ll be fought out on the day and whichever team is best prepared for it on the day will win it.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie