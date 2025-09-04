21-year-old sensation Miller among Kiwi threats to Ireland

JORJA MILLER’S VERY first involvement in international 15s rugby suggested that it might take some time for her to adjust, having just made the switch from 7s.

The Kiwi sensation got her 15s debut in May against the US, just under a year after she played a starring role for the New Zealand 7s as they won gold at the Paris Olympics.

Deployed in the back row, Miller’s first act for the Black Ferns against the US was to concede a breakdown penalty.

Lots of 7s players transition into top-level 15s in the backline, where their pace and evasion skills can be harnessed to devastating effect, but Black Ferns boss Allan Bunting felt Miller could do damage from the back row, where she had played 15s growing up.

But any minor doubts about Miller settling into Test rugby as a flanker were soon quashed.

It was her jinking carry and offload close to a ruck that sparked the first Kiwi try that day in May.

Just minutes later, Miller got on the ball again and scorched through the American defence to set up the second New Zealand score.

This break was immediately reminiscent of the kind of play that made Miller the 2025 World Rugby SVNS Player of the Year.

The Timaru native has a remarkable ability to ghost beyond defenders when they think they have her well covered. Her acceleration is elite, she can change direction at high speed, and offload with delightful accuracy.

This pick-up and one-handed flick for New Zealand’s fourth try in their 79-14 hammering of the US again underlined her intuitive, fluid skill level.

Miller’s tackling was also impressive against the US, another core skill she fine-tuned in 7s.

In truth, it was never in doubt that Miller was going to make a huge impact in 15s, the code she grew up playing.

Still only 21, it seemed clear she was destined to be a star of the 2025 Women’s World Cup.

Only two games in, that has proven to be the case as Miller has shone for New Zealand in their big wins over Spain and Japan ahead of Sunday’s closing Pool C clash against Ireland in Brighton.

Miller started at openside against the Spanish, scoring two tries in the opening quarter, before she moved to blindside last weekend for the 10-try hammering of Japan, bagging another brace.

As with many back rows, Miller often holds the width for New Zealand, meaning she can use her devastating athleticism to major effect in attack, as for her opening try against Spain.

Again, Miller’s startling acceleration is to the fore, as well as her ability to rapidly change direction. Her fend is another weapon.

Miller’s second try soon after was a far more straightforward finish as she held the width out on the right this time, benefitting from slick Kiwi handling.

But the tries weren’t the only good thing about Miller’s performance before she was replaced at half time, with the young flanker winning a couple of lineouts and showing sharp handling skills with her passing and offloading.

Against Japan, Miller’s sizzling attacking quality was on display early on again as New Zealand used her to strike on first phase of a lineout play.

Miller’s footwork sees her to step back inside an overchasing Japanese defender initially before she surges upfield. She has support on either side once in behind, but backs herself to beat the last defender too.

This is a try good enough to lead off any highlights reel, but there’s little doubt Miller would have also enjoyed her first couple of breakdown turnovers in 15s rugby against the Japanese.

Every flanker places a high value on earning turnovers for their team and Miller pounced at two defensive breakdowns in the final quarter, having switched to openside.

The first of them saw Miller strike in midfield for a poach straight from a Kiwi restart…

… before sprinting home for her second try.

Miller’s second breakdown poach came in the closing minutes as New Zealand defended in their 22.

Breaking from the scrum, Miller swings in behind the tackle, recognises that there’s an opening, and gets into a strong position over the ball. She comes away with another clean poach for New Zealand.

While Miller’s attacking quality was always likely to stand out, this kind of defensive impact will be hugely encouraging for Kiwi boss Bunting.

Miller was also top of the Kiwi tackle chart against Japan with 17 tackles, once again showing good technique and aggression in that area.

There were two penalty concessions from Miller – one for going off her feet at an attacking breakdown, the other for a high tackle – but it was another thrilling performance as she won just her third cap for the Black Ferns.

Her sensational impact in 15s rugby is among the reasons the Kiwis are so strongly fancied for this weekend’s clash against Ireland, even drawing 28-point favouritism in some quarters as they seek revenge for last year’s defeat to Scott Bemand’s side.

Whatever happens next, it seems certain that Miller will have a big say in this World Cup and beyond.