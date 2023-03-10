Advertisement
PA Ki-Jana Hoever celebrates scoring for Stoke with team-mate Tyrese Campbell.
# Championship
Stoke hold off rally in five-goal fight to dent Blackburn's promotion hopes
The visitors failed to prevent their 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions from drawing to an end.
BLACKBURN’S AUTOMATIC PROMOTION hopes suffered a setback as Stoke staved off a desperate fightback to win 3-2 in the Championship on Friday.

The visitors launched a late revival but failed to prevent their 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions from drawing to an end.

A confident Stoke side, who thumped Sunderland 5-1 last weekend, picked up where they left off with a first-half double.

Wolves loanee Ki-Jana Hoever twice finished expertly as he met accurate crosses, notching the first league goals of his career.

Tyrese Campbell added a third to put Stoke within reach of successive league victories for the first time since October.

However, late Rovers goals from Ben Brereton Diaz — his 12th of the season — and Sam Gallagher nearly teed up a grandstand finish.

It proved too little, too late for Blackburn, as they failed to register a fifth consecutive league win or close the gap on the top two.

 – © AFP 2023

AFP
