Valuable win on the road for John Russell's Sligo harms Bohs title hunt

Bohemians 1

Sligo Rovers 2

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

10-MAN BOHS saw their unbeaten run come crashing to a halt to an impressive Sligo Rovers side who came from behind to grab a huge win with ramifications at both ends of the table.

A crowd of just over four thousand saw Zane Myers stunning first of the season was cancelled out by a clever improvised Will Fitzgerald flick, before Sean McHale grabbed what proved to be a second half winner, as Adam McDonnell saw red late on.

Having blown the chance to go top by three points on Monday, Bohs were desperate to get back to winning ways against second from bottom Sligo Rovers but the visitors ripped up the script on a bitterly cold night in Phibsborough.

With just four goals in their last six outings and coupled with the loss of skipper Dawson Devoy through suspension, there were some fears of where to goals might come from against a potential five at the back visitors.

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But with just eight minutes on the clock, Sadou Diallo looked to put those fears to bed when his incredible quarter-back style through ball found Myers in behind, The on-loan Hull City man opted to cut inside an unleash an unstoppable strike off the underside of the crossbar to break the deadlock.

That’s as good as it got for the home support. Despite a winless run of five John Russell’s side have proved they have the quality to compete with a strong showing in their 0-0 home draw with Derry City, and 10-minutes later should have been level when Will Fitzgerald teed up Alex Nolan just yards from goal but the front man failed to sort his feet at the crucial moment.

But they didn’t have to wait long to find a deserved equaliser following a dominant spell, when the impressive Nolan’s inswinging cross from the right was poked home by Fitzgerald, having shown great strength to hold off Darragh Power at the back post.

Frustrated groans greeted the half-time whistle with the home support not overly impressed with the drop off having taken the lead.

And just five minutes after the restart it was the visitors who turned the game on its head to take the lead.

With Diallo off the pitch receiving treatment, Bohs failed to deal with an inswinging corner as McHale reacted quickest to a near post flick on to put his side in front.

Sean McHale got on the scoresheet. Evan Logan / INPHO Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO

There was some welcome news for the home fans with the introduction of Douglas James-Taylor joining the league’s Player of the month Pat Hickey up front as Bohs tried desperately to salvage a point and their unbeaten run.

But things went from bad to worse for the home side when former Sligo Rovers man Adam McDonnell received his second yellow for a challenge on Esua as the defender tried to clear.

Despite their best efforts and a few half chances met by some resolute defending it was the visitors who took a deserved three points back out West.

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka; Darragh Power, Sam Todd, Pat Hickey, Jordan Flores; Sadou Diallo (Ryan Burke, 51’), Adam McDonnell: Connor Parsons (Markuss Strods, 46’), Ross Tierney, Zane Myers (Cian Byrne, 76’): Colm Whelan (Douglas James-Taylor, 63’)

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant: Sean McHale, Gareth McElroy, Oliver Denham: Jeannot Esua, Carl McHugh (Kyle McDonagh, 46’), Archie Meekison, Daire Patton ( Guilherme Rego Priosti, 90+1’), Will Fitzgerald; Alex Nolan (Shane Blaney, 67’), Cian Kavanagh (Jad Hakiki, 80’)

Referee: Neil Doyle