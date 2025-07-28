Bohemians and Derry City condemn violent scenes at Friday night's fixture

BOHEMIANS AND DERRY City have released a joint statement condemning the violent scenes that occurred on Friday night.

The statement reads that the incidents were caused by “individuals with no interest in supporting either team” and that they “put the safety of genuine supporters at serious risk.”

Two large groups of rival fans attacked each other ahead of the Premier Division fixture which ended in a 1-1 draw. Videos posted online showed images of teenagers with their faces covered throwing fireworks at each other and attacking each other with iron bars and bats.

The PSNI later confirmed that a teenage boy and a man in his twenties sustained injuries as a result of the incident and were taken to hospital for treatment. Damage was also done to property and cars in the area.

The violence was widely condemned by politicians in Northern Ireland, and the two clubs have released a statement this evening which reads:

“Derry City FC and Bohemian FC, on and off the field, from board level right down to our respective fanbases, have enjoyed a fantastic relationship down through the years.

“Both clubs are committed to working together to do everything in our power to protect and strengthen that relationship into the future.

“It is therefore with great regret to both clubs that incidents, before and after our game at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday night, from individuals with no interest in supporting either team, put the safety of genuine supporters at serious risk.

“The safety of everyone – supporters, players and staff – is, and will always be, of paramount importance to both clubs.

“For Derry City FC’s part, the club has been working tirelessly over the last couple of days with our matchnight security team to establish the circumstances surrounding the disturbances and to reassess the procedures in place for travelling supporters.

“Both clubs have also been working in tandem with the FAI to agree a way forward that protects all who attend our games and maintains the long-standing and valued relationship between both clubs.

“All parties are very much aware that this is an ongoing investigation. That process must be respected, and therefore neither club will be making any further comment.”