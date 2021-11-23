Bohemians launch Christmas toy drive for children in Direct Provision

BOHEMIANS ARE APPEALING for donations to their fourth annual Christmas toy drive for children living in Direct Provision.

The club, in conjunction with DHL and Phibsborough’s Bang Bang café, are aiming to fundraise €75,000 by the end of this month, which would cover the €30 cost of giving a Christmas Day gift to every child living in the system in Ireland.

Gifts will be delivered free of charge by DHL on the week before Christmas.

This is the fourth year of Bohs’ scheme: in its first year it raised enough for a gift to every child in a Clondalkin centre, while the year after it reached 500 children across different centres. The gift drop-off did not happen last year owing to Covid-19 restrictions, but €60,000 was raised in online donations instead.

Daniel Lambert, Bohs’ Chief Operating Officer, says those interested can donate via a gofundme page or, alternatively, drop off gifts at Dalymount Park or Bang Bang Café.

You can donate to the cause here.