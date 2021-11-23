Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 23 November 2021
Bohemians launch Christmas toy drive for children in Direct Provision

The scheme is now in its fourth year and is aiming to present a gift to every child living in Direct Provision in Ireland.

By The42 Team Tuesday 23 Nov 2021, 9:43 AM
1 hour ago 574 Views 0 Comments
BOHEMIANS ARE APPEALING for donations to their fourth annual Christmas toy drive for children living in Direct Provision. 

The club, in conjunction with DHL and Phibsborough’s Bang Bang café, are aiming to fundraise €75,000 by the end of this month, which would cover the €30 cost of giving a Christmas Day gift to every child living in the system in Ireland. 

Gifts will be delivered free of charge by DHL on the week before Christmas. 

This is the fourth year of Bohs’ scheme: in its first year it raised enough for a gift to every child in a Clondalkin centre, while the year after it reached 500 children across different centres. The gift drop-off did not happen last year owing to Covid-19 restrictions, but €60,000 was raised in online donations instead. 

Daniel Lambert, Bohs’ Chief Operating Officer, says those interested can donate via a gofundme page or, alternatively, drop off gifts at Dalymount Park or Bang Bang Café. 

You can donate to the cause here

The42 Team

