Dublin: 12°C Monday 24 May 2021
Bohs hammer woeful Dundalk, as former player comes back to haunt Lilywhites

Georgie Kelly hit a hat-trick, while Tyreke Wilson scored a brilliant free kick.

Paul Fennessy reports from Dalympunt Park
By Paul Fennessy Monday 24 May 2021, 7:45 PM
41 minutes ago 1,153 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5446789
Bohs’ Tyreke Wilson celebrates scoring their second goal.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Bohs’ Tyreke Wilson celebrates scoring their second goal.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Bohemians 5

Dundalk 1

GEORGIE KELLY came back to haunt his former club, as the attacker hit a hat-trick to inspire Bohemians to a 5-1 win over Dundalk.

Tyreke Wilson was also on target with a stunning free-kick, while a similarly impressive effort from Greg Sloggett was little more than a consolation for the visitors.

A last-gasp goal from substitute Promise Omochere proved the icing on the cake for the home side.

The two teams finished the contest with 10 men, as Wilson and Cameron Dummigan each picked up second bookings for respective cynical fouls.

Both these sides came into the game on the back of difficult starts to the season. Ahead of the match, they sat on 14 points after 12 games, with sixth-place Bohs just ahead of their rivals on goal difference.

Bohs made two changes from the side that suffered a late defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic in their previous game — Andy Lyons and Conor Levingston came in for Rob Cornwall and Keith Buckley. As a result, Rory Feely moved to centre-back, while Tyreke Wilson took the captain’s armband in Buckley’s absence.

Dundalk, meanwhile, were unchanged from the side that ended Shamrock Rovers’ 33-match unbeaten run on Friday.

The Lilywhites saw most of the ball in the early stages, but they were punished as Bohs countered in their first real attack of the match after four minutes

Ross Tierney’s low cross picked out Georgie Kelly, whose swift shot on the turn left Alessio Abibi with no chance and crept into the corner of the net.

And just five minutes later, the hosts doubled their advantage.

Having earned a free-kick from about 25 yards out, Ireland U21 international Wilson — who spent four years at underage level with Man City and another season with Waterford, before signing with the Dublin club last December — stepped up and curled a superb effort into the left-hand corner past the despairing dive of Abibi. 

Dundalk continued to see plenty of the ball, but aside from the occasional half-chance from set-pieces, struggled to pose much of a threat in the final third.

Instead, Bohs were looking more likely to add to their lead and almost did so, when  Abibi had to acrobatically tip over Ross Tierney’s powerful header from a Dawson Devoy cross.

Devoy was in the thick of it again moments later, as the 19-year-old midfielder dragged a shot just wide from the edge of the area.

Bohs continued to press and were well on top as the half-time whistle sounded, with major changes seemingly required for the visitors to turn the game around.

Another swift counter-attack saw Dundalk punished once more early in the second half.

Liam Burt carried the ball forward purposefully, before unselfishly squaring it to the onrushing Kelly, who slotted home for his second of the game and his side’s third.

The contest looked all but over, but Dundalk were handed a glimmer of hope moments later, as Wilson was sent off after picking up a second booking.

The 21-year-old defender was dismissed, after cynically dragging back Daniel Kelly, as the winger looked to accelerate past him down the right.

Sensing an opportunity, Dundalk made a triple substitution — Darragh Leahy, Junior Ogede-Uzokwi and Greg Sloggett replaced Raivis Jurkovskis, Wilfried Zahibo and David McMillan.

Yet it was Bohs who ultimately added a fourth in the 64th minute. Ali Coote curled in a dangerous free-kick, and Kelly — an obvious candidate for man of the match — towered above everyone and headed home to complete his hat-trick.

Dundalk continued to pressurise Bohs’ defence as the half wore on, but lacked the guile to truly trouble the hosts, with misjudged crosses and overhit passes a common sight.

Patrick McEleney did go close with 15 minutes remaining, but his powerful strike was tipped on to the post by James Talbot.

It went from bad to worse for the visitors, as Cameron Dunnigan received his marching orders, picking up a second yellow for cynically stopping the run of Liam Burt.

As the game entered its final 10 minutes, Dundalk did find the net courtesy of a stunning long-range strike from substitute Sloggett.

Yet it was a rare highlight on another off day for the Lilywhites, as Bohs comfortably saw the game out to pick up a deserved three points, with a clinical finish from Omochere in stoppage time wrapping up an emphatic win.

Bohemians: 1. James Talbot 2. Andy Lyons 4. Rory Feely 6. Ciarán Kelly, 19. Tyreke Wilson (captain); 28. Dawson Devoy 14. Conor Levingston (Ward 79) 8. Ali Coote 26. Ross Tierney (Breslin 55) 11. Liam Burt; 12. Georgie Kelly (Omochere 75).

Subs: 25. Stephen McGuinness 3. Anto Breslin 10. Keith Ward 17. Thomas Oluwa 20. Promise Omochere 21. Bastien Hery 23. Jack Moylan 27. Sean Grehan 30. Robbie Mahon

Dundalk: 1. Alessio Abibi 23. Cameron Dummigan 5. Chris Shields 4. Andy Boyle 13. Raivis Jurkovskis (Leahy 56) 27. Daniel Kelly (O’Kane 77) 19. Wilfried Zahibo (Sloggett 56) 8. Sam Stanton (Murray 65) 11. Patrick McEleney 7. Michael Duffy 29. David McMillan (Junior 56).

Subs: 14. Peter Cherrie 10. Greg Sloggett 15. Darragh Leahy 16. Sean Murray 25. Val Adedokun 20. Junior Ogede-Uzokwi 28. Ryan O’Kane 77. Han Jeongwoo 90. Jesus Perez

Referee: Ben Connolly

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

