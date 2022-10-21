Devine era underway as Bohs battle back to secure point against Finn Harps

Bohemian FC 2

Finn Harps 2

BOHS BATTLED BACK to secure a point against relegation-threatened Finn Harps in the torrential rain in Phibsborough.

The Declan Devine era got off to a dramatic start, as Ethan Varion got his side in front before Harps completely turned the game on its head through Ethan Boyle and Filip Mihaljevic, before a late Declan McDaid goal salvaged a point for the home side.

Having suffered a bitterly disappointing defeat in a big Dublin Derby last week at St. Patrick’s Athletic, in which the new boss was in the stands to witness, Bohs were looking to enter the Devine era on a positive note.

The new manager had spoken about the need to re-engage with the Gypsie faithful, and produce a team in their image and the announcement of the returning prodigal son for, and club legend, Keith Buckley for next season certainly goes a way to proving he’s not just paying lip service to the fanbase.

On the field, there wasn’t too much change, the formation remained the same with just the two changes from last week’s defeat, Jordan Flores returned from suspension and Josh Kerr replaced Jordan Doherty and as expected it was the hosts who looked the livelier from the start.

Harps stopper James McKeown had to be quick off his line to stop the busy Ethon Varian who looked to latch onto a slack back pass, just before Flores volleyed over from the edge of the area.

The Gypsie’s created some nice moves around the edge of the area but were met by a “bodies on the line” style Harps defence, who were doing well to funnell the Bohs attacks into the crowded central area.

Midway through the first half, the home side created the clearest opening of the tight clash when Kris Twardek delivered a raking cross to the back post that found Conor Levingston unmarked. The Bohs skipper did well to head across goal to the waiting Varian, but was excellently cut out by Conor Tourish at the last second.

The one-way traffic continued and next up was Declan McDaid, who did well to get goal side of Ethan Boyle, but was agonisingly close to getting on the edge of a whipped Kerr cross from the right.

Moments later Levingston did have the ball in the net. But much to the frustration of the sold out Jodi stand, was ruled out for a Flores foul who was adjudged to be holding off Slevin as the big centre half looked to get a block.

As Bohs continued to push for the opener, it was the visitors were gifted the chance to break the deadlock just before the break. A swift counter started by Barry McNamee, on the edge of his own area, found its way to Filip Mihaljevic free down the left. The tricky attacker was brought down by a lunging Rory Feely as he entered the area and referee Ben Connolly pointed to the spot.

The second half was a much more even affair and both sides were guilty of missing big chances. Target man Rob Jones saw his deft header float just over, before James Clarke burst through the Harps midfield but couldn’t keep his strike down from the edge of the area.

McDaid scored the equaliser. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

It just didn’t look to be Clarke’s day as he then saw two further close range headers miss the target by inches. Just after the hour-mark, Bohs finally got the breakthrough through Varian who managed to bundle home for his first of the season, just what his relentless hard work deserved.

The visitors showed true grit to haul themselves back into the game thirteen minutes later when Ethan Boyle headed home from a whipped corner. And the soaked Harps fans were in dreamland just moments later when Mihaljevic nipped in front of Ciaran Kelly and clipped the ball over the oncoming Ryan to make it 2-1.

Bohs then levelled in dramatic circumstances with just a minute left. A long hopeful ball over the top was missed completely by McKeown, allowing McDaid to race through and slot into the empty net.

Neither side could find the winner in added time as a breathless second half drew to a close.

Devine’s next challenge is to travel up the M1 with his new side next Friday, hoping to put a dent in Dundalk’s European challenge as they travel to Oriel Park, meanwhile Ollie Horgan’s charges welcome UCD to Finn Park in a massive mouth-watering relegation six-pointer on the same night.

Bohemian FC: Tadhg Ryan, Rory Feely, Josh Kerr, Ciaran Kelly, Max Murphy (Jordan Doherty, 85’), Conor Levingston, Jordan Flores, Declan McDaid, James Clarke, Kris Twardek, Ethon Varian (Jamie Mullins, 76’)

Finn Harps: James McKeown, Ethan Boyle, Conor Tourish, Rob Slevin, Regan Donelon (Jaime Siaj, 73’), Ryan Connolly (Ryan Rainey, 28’), Dylan Duncan (Eric McWoods, 65’ (Harry Nicholson 73’), Gary Boylan, Filip Mihaljevic, Barry McNamee, Rob Jones

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).