Bohemians and Fontaines DC team up with jersey to raise funds for Palestine

BOHEMIANS HAVE LAUNCHED a new alternative kit in collaboration with Fontaines DC.

The shirt marks the second time the club have teamed up with the band for a jersey – working together in 2021 for a shirt which supported Focus Ireland.

The new kit will raises funds for Medical Aid for Palestinians, a cause which both Bohemians and Fontaines DC have been vocal supporters of. Profits from the shirt will be sent to Medical Aid for Palestinians to go straight into their emergency response action.

The O’Neills jersey was designed by Fontaines guitarist Carlos O’Connell in conjunction with Bohemian FC designers.

A Bohemians press release read: “The collaboration brings together two of people’s greatest loves – music and sport – to support those affected by the crisis in Gaza.

“It builds on the 2021 collaborative shirt between Bohs and Fontaines D.C. which highlighted and raised funds to combat homelessness in Ireland.

“The video accompanying the launch was shot by Jamie Goldrick to the sound of ROMANCE album track ‘Horseness is the Whatness’. It takes inspiration from recent Fontaines D.C. videos which feature locations around Dalymount Park, home of Bohemians, in the heart of Dublin City.

“A quote from that same track – “I thought it was love” – is printed around the neck while the ROMANCE colour scheme flows through the body and sleeve trims, while an embroidered hem tag features a Palestinian flag with the words ‘Saoirse don Phalaistín’ (Irish language for “Free Palestine”).”

The shirt is available to order now at shop-bohemianfc.com and will be shipped from Monday, 9 December.