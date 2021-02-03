Bohs snap up Scottish U21 international as Shels bring in Argentinian midfielder

Liam Burt made three first-team appearances while on the books at Rangers.

Liam Burt made three first-team appearances while on the books at Rangers.

BOHEMIANS HAVE TODAY confirmed the signing of Scottish U21 international Liam Burt, while Shelbourne have announced that they have captured Argentinian midfielder Gerardo Bruna.

Scottish player Burt was in action most recently for Celtic, he was previously with Rangers and has also had loan spells with Dumbarton and Alloa Athletic.

The move is subject to international clearance with the player able to feature on the wing or as an attacking midfielder.

“Liam is a talented lad who can play across the the three in a 4-2-3-1,” said manager Keith Long

“Liam is a good age and has had a good football education at both Rangers and Celtic. He needs to kick on in his career now and moving to a new country and new environment can help him do that.

Delighted to sign with @bfcdublin . Can’t wait to get started 🙌🏼🔴⚫️ https://t.co/TWJGgcgDoU — Liam Burt (@LiamBurt10) February 3, 2021

“He is an extremely talented player with real pace and we hope the qualities he offers us will benefit the team.

“He is a good kid with a good background and we are looking forward to Liam showing the quality he undeniably has.”

Shelbourne’s signing of Bruna comes after the midfielder spent two years with Derry City, where he helped guide them to European football in 2019.

He has spent most of his career in England and Spain, having spells as a teenager with Real Madrid and Liverpool, while he represented Spain at youth international level.

Meanwhile Finn Harps have announced the signing of Ethan Boyle from Linfield for the 2021 season, the defender returning to the Ballybofey club for his second stint having previously played for them in 2016 and 2017.

SIGNING ✍️✍️



He's back! Finn Harps sign Ethan Boyle from Linfield FC.



Welcome back @ethanboyle22! 👊https://t.co/x6amWsDd3N



Don't forget to pick up your draw tickets for TWO chances at winning a car: https://t.co/eaoi3HJua2



📸 @ClareMcCahill #UTH #Harps2021 https://t.co/33gz4JrHvK pic.twitter.com/bCYB68xqgc — Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) February 3, 2021

It has also emerged today that Cabinteely FC and the FAI have confirmed they have reached ‘an amicable agreement’ that will see the club withdrawn an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the FAI and Wexford FC.

CABINTEELY FC AND FAI REACH AGREEMENT RE CAS APPEALhttps://t.co/hXfHf8WM9s pic.twitter.com/IxXeQVNtlC — Cabinteely FC (@Cabinteely_FC) February 3, 2021

The club had appealed to CAS against a decision of an Independent Arbitrator which ruled that a Wexford FC player was eligible to play for Wexford FC in four matches during the 2020 season at which point an error in registration was highlighted to the FAI.