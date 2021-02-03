BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 3 February 2021
Advertisement

Bohs snap up Scottish U21 international as Shels bring in Argentinian midfielder

Finn Harps have signed Ethan Boyle from Linfield, while Cabinteely have withdrawn their appeal to CAS.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 3 Feb 2021, 4:36 PM
50 minutes ago 587 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5344130
Liam Burt made three first-team appearances while on the books at Rangers.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Liam Burt made three first-team appearances while on the books at Rangers.
Liam Burt made three first-team appearances while on the books at Rangers.
Image: Jeff Holmes

BOHEMIANS HAVE TODAY confirmed the signing of Scottish U21 international Liam Burt, while Shelbourne have announced that they have captured Argentinian midfielder Gerardo Bruna.

Scottish player Burt was in action most recently for Celtic, he was previously with Rangers and has also had loan spells with Dumbarton and Alloa Athletic.

The move is subject to international clearance with the player able to feature on the wing or as an attacking midfielder.

“Liam is a talented lad who can play across the the three in a 4-2-3-1,” said manager Keith Long

“Liam is a good age and has had a good football education at both Rangers and Celtic. He needs to kick on in his career now and moving to a new country and new environment can help him do that.

“He is an extremely talented player with real pace and we hope the qualities he offers us will benefit the team.

“He is a good kid with a good background and we are looking forward to Liam showing the quality he undeniably has.”

Shelbourne’s signing of Bruna comes after the midfielder spent two years with Derry City, where he helped guide them to European football in 2019.

He has spent most of his career in England and Spain, having spells as a teenager with Real Madrid and Liverpool, while he represented Spain at youth international level.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Meanwhile Finn Harps have announced the signing of Ethan Boyle from Linfield for the 2021 season, the defender returning to the Ballybofey club for his second stint having previously played for them in 2016 and 2017.

It has also emerged today that Cabinteely FC and the FAI have confirmed they have reached ‘an amicable agreement’ that will see the club withdrawn an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the FAI and Wexford FC.

The club had appealed to CAS against a decision of an Independent Arbitrator which ruled that a Wexford FC player was eligible to play for Wexford FC in four matches during the 2020 season at which point an error in registration was highlighted to the FAI.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie