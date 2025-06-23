Brilliant Bohs beat Shamrock Rovers for third time this season

Bohemians 2

Shamrock Rovers 0

BOHEMIANS BEAT Shamrock Rovers 2-0 this evening to reduce the Hoops’ lead at the top of the Premier Division table to nine points.

Stephen Bradley’s men have lost just four of their 23 league games this season, and three of those defeats have been inflicted by the Gypsies.

Dayle Rooney fired home early on before James Clarke finished off a beautifully worked goal shortly before the break to establish a lead the hosts would not surrender.

Rovers had no answer to their rivals’ relentless pressing and physicality, interspersed with moments of attacking class.

The Hoops began the evening with an 11-point lead ahead of second-place Drogheda, while Bohs were a further point back in third.

However, Alan Reynolds’ side would have taken encouragement from winning the previous two meetings between the teams this season, though Rovers were unbeaten since the 3-2 loss to Bohs in April.

Bohs got off to a brilliant start, opening the scoring in the second minute.

Roberto Lopes failed to deal with Adam McDonell’s hopeful ball downfield and was dispossessed by Clarke, who squared it to Rooney to fire home first time via a slight deflection.

𝐁𝐎𝐇𝐒 𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐃 𝐀𝐅𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝟐 𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐔𝐓𝐄𝐒! 🤯



Dayle Rooney rifles one past Ed McGinty! What a start! 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/i2EkraOll9 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) June 23, 2025

Rovers’ defence was under pressure again moments later, as Lopes was dispossessed in a dangerous area once more. But this time, Clarke couldn’t pick out a Bohs player with his low cross, and Rovers cleared.

It was all Bohs in the opening stages, with Bradley’s men struggling to deal with their rivals’ intensity and forcing them into several mistakes.

The Hoops couldn’t get a foothold in the game with Greene cutting an isolated figure up top.

Gradually, though, the storm abated to an extent and the visitors started to gain an element of control over proceedings, though Bohs were still a threat down the other end — a powerful long-distance strike from John Mountney was inches over the bar.

What a goal this would have been from John Mountney!



Brilliant football from Bohemians and a cracking effort! pic.twitter.com/qtNprGzhmX — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) June 23, 2025

And as the half drew to a close, Bohs scored a wonderful second.

Fine interplay down the right culminated with Dawson Devoy’s exquisite flick creating space for Ross Tierney. The latter’s low cross found Clarke, who was in the right place to bundle home from close range despite the best efforts of Dan Cleary, whose despairing lunge could not keep the ball out of the net.

𝐃𝐄𝐕𝐎𝐘 𝐱 𝐓𝐈𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐄𝐘! 🤯



Absolute magic from Bohs' dangerous duo to make it 2-0!



It's James Clarke with the goal but it's all about the build-up! pic.twitter.com/7uLUwP5Ire — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) June 23, 2025

With 41 goals scored before tonight, the Hoops had by far the Premier Division’s most potent attack, yet they ended the first half without having seriously tested opposition goalkeeper Kacper Chorazka.

Bohs had been utterly dominant and were well worth their two-goal advantage.

Bradley reacted to his side’s tepid display by bringing on Michael Noonan at half-time in place of the ineffectual Aaron Greene.

The striker’s lightning pace added a new dimension to Rovers’ attack, and the teenager nearly got on the end of a low Jack Byrne cross early in the second half.

Rovers then made two more changes — Byrne and Aaron McEneff, both of whom had struggled to impact the game, were replaced by Danny Mandroiu and Dylan Watts.

The new-look attack soon started to threaten — after nice work in the build-up from Graham Burke, Noonan laid a ball off on the edge of the area to Watts, whose first-time side-footed effort had to be parried away by Chorazka.

But for the most part, the hosts were relatively comfortable, with a dogged defensive effort keeping Rovers at bay.

The Hoops, for all their long spells of possession, were creating little of note and looked increasingly devoid of ideas.

OFF THE LINE!



Roberto Lopes with a brilliant piece of defending to deny Bohs a third and keep Shamrock Rovers in the game!



20 mins to go at Dalymount Park! pic.twitter.com/oSSLp5nlUW — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) June 23, 2025

Bohs indeed almost added a third, with their tireless pressing robbing their rivals of possession before a well-worked counter-attack culminated in Devoy’s low shot being cleared off the line by Lopes.

In the dying stages, Rovers continued to push forward in search of a goal to get them back in the game, but Bohs’ impressive rearguard seldom looked like conceding and ensured chances were at a premium.

Bohemians: 30. Kacper Chorazka 2. Liam Smith 5. Rob Cornwall 6. Jordan Flores 4. Niall Morahan 22. John Mountney 10. Dawson Devoy 8. Dayle Rooney 17. Adam McDonnell (Buckley 65) 26. Ross Tierney 15. James Clarke

Subs: 1. James Talbot 9. Colm Whelan 14. James McManus 16. Keith Buckley 19. Rhys Brennan 20. Leigh Kavanagh 31. Declan Osagie 32. Marcus Strods 33. Christopher Conlan

Shamrock Rovers: 1. Ed McGinty 2. Josh Honohan 4. Roberto Lopes 5. Lee Grace (Kovalevskis 88) 6. Dan Cleary (Ozhianvuna 81) 21. Danny Grant 17. Matt Healy 8. Aaron McEneff (Mandroiu 53) 29. Jack Byrne (Watts 53) 9. Aaron Greene (Noonan 46) 10. Graham Burke

Subs: 97. Leon Pohls 7. Dylan Watts 14. Danny Mandroiu 15. Darragh Nugent 16. Gary O’Neill 27. Cory O’Sullivan 31. Michael Noonan 36. Victor Ozhianvuna 38. Maxim Kovalevskis.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork)

Attendance: 4,421