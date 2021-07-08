Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 8 July 2021
Bohemians battle to draw against Stjarnan but Sligo fall short in Iceland

Both clubs were in action in Iceland this evening.

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Jul 2021, 11:11 PM
48 minutes ago 943 Views 2 Comments
Bohemians' Liam Burt.
Image: MBL/INPHO
Image: MBL/INPHO

IT WAS A mixed bag for the two League of Ireland teams in action in Iceland tonight, with both Bohemians and Sligo Rovers playing the away legs of their Europa Conference League first qualifying round fixtures.

Bohemians will be happy to come home from Iceland with a draw ahead of next week’s return leg in Dublin, where 6,000 supporters will be in attendance at the Aviva Stadium, but will also felt they could have taken more from the game.

Keith Long’s side were in the ascendancy for large parts of the contest in Stjornuvollur, but fell behind in the 25th minute when Emil Atlason found the net from close range.

However Bohemians continued to enjoy good spells of possession, although struggled to create scoring opportunities.

As the game opened up in the second period, Bohs began to have more success in the final third, and the equaliser arrived just after the hour mark.

Dawson Devoy, who looked a threat throughout, saw his shot from distance take a deflection on its way towards goal, with Ross Tierney managing to turn the loose ball into the net.

Meanwhile Sligo were beaten 1-0 by FH Hafnarfjördur. 

The Bit O’Red were in the tie as the game moved towards the final 10 minutes, but lost Greg Bolger to a second yellow card in the 78th minute.

With a man advantage, the hosts were able to capitalise and struck the only goal of the game, former Dundalk man Steven Lennon heading home with five minutes left to play.

