Derry City recover to snatch three points from Dalymount right at the death

Bohemians 1

Derry City 2

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

DERRY CITY SNATCHED all three points right at the death as substitute James Akintunde proved the hero with a last-grasp header in enthralling clash at Dalymount Park.

Liam Burt had put Bohs ahead at the break, with Ronan Boyce levelling in the second half before the visitors grabbed the victory in dramatic circumstances.

At the beginning of a pretty hectic April in which both sides face seven league games, The Gypsies welcomed the undefeated league leaders to a freezing Dalymount Park but the action on the pitch was anything but in a fiery end-to-end clash.

Having had a mixed start to the season, Keith Long’s charges started brightly right from the off, forcing Irish U21 stopper Brian Maher into a wonderful finger tip save from Grant Horton’s thunderbolt volley from all of 30 yards out.

But the title-chasing Candystripes responded well, hitman Jamie McGonigle just millimetres away from tapping in Brandon Kavanagh’s low cross from the right wing and giving a preview of just what was to come with chances at both ends.

The visitors began to exert their dominance as the half wore on, with the classy Will Patching beginning to pull the strings in the middle of the park, looking for the pace and movement of the lively McGonigle in behind.

But in an intriguing clash of styles, Bohs looked to up the tempo when in possession and with 25 minutes played, they put together a move right out of the Pep Guardiola, prime-Barcelona playbook. Jordan Flores started the move before Scottish duo Ali Coote, Liam Burt and front man Promise Omochere played a succession of one-touch passes, resulting in Burt turning two defenders in the box and slotting home.

With a head of steam following that wonder goal, Bohs looked to build on their advantage and would have done through a Flores wonder strike if it wasn’t for the excellent Maher saving from distance yet again.

Chances continued to rain in Dalymount as Omochere was inches away from doubling the lead with a glancing header and skipper Tyreke Wilson saw his whipped free-kick land on the roof of the net.

As the half drew to a close and Talbot was on hand to deny McGonigle with a smashing save, tensions spilled over as Tyreke Wilson reacted angrily having seen the ball being kicked at him from the frustrated visitors.

With the last three meetings between the two sides ending in draws, another tight encounter was expected, Derry levelled things up just before the hour mark. Having shown their squad strength with the introduction of Patrick McEleney and Matty Smith, the visitors regained the upper hand, and having had a bout of possession out wide, Cameron McJannett produced a deep cross that was met by Ronan Boyce who powered his header home.

The tempo didn’t let up as both teams sensed three points were there for the taking and it was the travelling fans who had their heads in their hands thinking they took the lead.

Following some sloppy play at the back, Conor Levingston was forced into a last-ditch sliding tackle that rebounded into the air, and just as it looked like the ball was looping into the net, Talbot showed cat-like reflexes to get back and claw the ball away.

As was the case in the clashes between the two last season, it was a game of late, late drama and it was substitute Akintunde who proved the match winner with just seconds remaining, heading home at the back post to break Bohs hearts.

Both sides will have to catch their breath quickly as they face a quick turnaround: Bohs are on the road on Tuesday where they’ll face high-flying Sligo Rovers, while Derry City are back to the capital to face UCD on Monday looking to keep their unbeaten title charge going.

Bohemian FC: James Talbot, Rory Feely, Grant Horton, Ciaran Kelly, Tyreke Wilson. Ali Coote (Dawson Devoy, 74’), Liam Burt (JJ McKiernan, 86’), Conor Levingston, Promise Omochere (Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, 74’), Jordan Flores, Kris Twardek

Subs not used: Tadgh Ryan, Max Murphy, Sam Packham, Jamie Mullins, Cian Byrne, Nickson Okosun

Derry City: Brain Maher, Ronan Boyce, Eoin Toal, Joe Thomson (Matty Smith, 55’), Jamie McGonigle, Will Patching (Patrick McEleney, 45’), Shane McEleney, Cameron McJannett, Brandon Kavanagh (James Akintunde, 80’), Cameron Dummigan, Danny Lafferty

Subs not used: Nathan Gartside, Ciaran Coll, Gerard Storey, Evan McLaughlin, Jack Malone, Liam Mullan

Referee: Adriano Reale