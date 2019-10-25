Fairytale ending for Bohs legend as Pender bids farewell by scoring the winner

Bohemians 2

Sligo Rovers 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS SECURED A third-place finish by coming from behind to defeat Sligo Rovers on a night when Derek Pender had a fairytale ending to his playing career.

It was an evening of mixed emotions for the bumper crowd at Dalymount Park as they continued celebrating their long-awaited return to Europe, but — in the same, choked-up breath — bid a teary farewell to their legendary skipper.

The game itself had a bit of a testimonial feel to it, both teams looking comfortable in possession without threatening significantly.

Kris Twardek and Danny Mandroiu, who was returning from suspension, traded shots from distance.

Just after the half-hour mark, Rovers decided to play party-pooper by snatching the lead through an excellent finish from Daryl Fordyce. Twardek did well to release Paddy Kirk, who whipped in a delicious low cross for Fordyce to guide home.

The hosts ended the half well, with Pender producing two quality deliveries that saw Keith Buckley have a low shot bravely blocked, followed by Danny Grant catching the top of the crossbar with a flick towards goal.

Bohs looked like a different team after the restart, playing higher up the pitch as Grant and Mandroiu got more involved, and it was the two youngsters who helped them get back on level terms.

Firstly, Grant showed quick feet to dribble in from the left wing before being tripped on the edge of the area. Up stepped Mandroiu to smash home the resulting free-kick in off the post to level the contest.

Then the moment of the evening occurred. Andre Wright was hauled down inside the area by Luke McNicholas and Pender stepped up, keeping his cool to send the goalkeeper the wrong way before Dalymount erupted.

It was a fitting way for a League of Ireland legend to bow out.

BOHEMIANS: James Talbot, Derek Pender (Andy Lyons 89’), Aaron Barry, Scott Allardice (Conor Levingston, 70’), Danny Mandroiu, Danny Grant, Andre Wright, Keith Buckley, Paddy Kirk, Michael Barker, Luke Wade-Slater (Keith Ward, 63’).

SLIGO ROVERS: Luke McNicholas, Lewis Banks, Regan Donelon, Kyle McFadden, Johnny Dunleavy, Daryl Fordyce, Kris Twardek, Ronan Murray (Niall Watson 63’), Danny Kane, John Mahon, Niall Morahan

Referee: Rob Hennessy

