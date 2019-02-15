This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Almost 3,000 in attendance at Dalymount as Corcoran snatches all three points for Bohs

Keith Long’s men got up and running with a win against Finn Harps on Friday.

By Darryl Geraghty Friday 15 Feb 2019, 10:07 PM
15 minutes ago 743 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4496645
Dinny Corcoran opened his account on Friday in Phibsborough.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Dinny Corcoran opened his account on Friday in Phibsborough.
Dinny Corcoran opened his account on Friday in Phibsborough.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Bohemians 1

Finn Harps 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

DINNY CORCORAN WAS the match-winner on Friday night with the only goal at Dalymount Park, picking up where he left off last season, as Bohemians secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Finn Harps.

112 days and nine new signings during the off-season but it was the Bohs old guard who got them over the line.

The much-changed Gypsies side, giving debuts to five players, looked to take the game to the newly promoted visitors and should have taken the lead with just 10 minutes played.

Keith Ward’s delightful pass over the top found the right to left run of Corcoran who controlled well, but scuffed his left footed volley straight at Burke.

The visitors stemmed the tide and began to get a foot hold in the game, with skipper Gareth Harkin making his presence felt in the middle of the park.

Ollie Horgan;s men were terribly unlucky not to snatch the lead when Daniel O’Reillys header hit the foot of the post from Gareth Harkin’s inswinging delivery.

With nothing between the sides, it took until five minutes before the break for the first real bit of footballing quality to rear its head in the game and it was three of the side’s regulars who combined brilliantly.

Ward fizzed a through ball to Corcoran, who had the presence of mind to step over the ball to Keith Buckley, who in turn, laid it off first time back to Corcoran to tap home, with the help of the post.

The Gypsies dominated much of the second half and just after the hour mark really should have put the game to bed.

Keith Long Bohemians manager Keith Long. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The hugely impressive Danny Mandroiu played in fellow debutant Luke Ward-Slater for a one on one for the Dubliners, but shot straight at Harps goalkeeper Peter Burke. From the resulting rebound Corcoran skied his effort with the goal at his mercy.

Keith Long’s men eventually got over the line and hung on for a valuable three points following some severe Harps pressure as a new-look Bohs side get off to an impressive start, showing some grit and determination with flashes of brilliance through man-of-the-match Mandroiu.

BOHEMIANS: James Talbot, Derek Pender, Darragh Leahy, Rob Cornwall, Danny Mandroiu (Scott Allardice, 91’), Dinny Corcoran (Sam Byrne, 89’), Conor Levingston, Keith Ward, Keith Buckley, James Finnerty, Luke Wade-Slater (Ryan Swan, 80’)

FINN HARPS: Peter Burke, Daniel O’Reilly, Jacob Borg (Mark Coyle, 64’), Gareth Harkin, Caolan McAleer, Sam Verdon (Tony McNamee, 81’), Nathan Boyle, Raffele Cretaro (Mikey Place, 64’), Sam Todd, John Kavanagh, Niall Logue

