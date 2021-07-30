"The people who love Irish football should be proud of this team. The best is yet to come"

KEITH LONG MADE sure to get his point across as politely as was forcefully possible when he was asked to reflect on where had brought Bohemians in the seven years he has been in charge at Dalymount Park.

“I haven’t brought this club anywhere,” he insisted. “I’m lucky to manage this club at a time in its history where a lot of things have aligned. We’ve worked extremely hard, there is no doubt about that, I’m the figure head, I’m the manager of the club but the club is run very well. We have built sustainably over the seven years I’ve been at the club.

“There are brilliant, brilliant people behind the scenes. Trevor [Croly] is an outstanding coach, Remy [Tang] a brilliant coach and Chris Bennion outstanding coach, I’ve brilliant people behind the scenes and additional backroom staff like Collie O’Connor and Aaron Fitzsimons who adore the club and would do anything or the club.

“I haven’t worked a day since I came to Bohemians. I’ve loved every moment and this is a journey we’re on. We’re enjoying this experience. It’s a brilliant club, it’s a really big club and the best is yet to come.”

This feels pretty special right now.

When Long replaced Owen Heary as boss in 2014, Bohs had just finished seventh and the Dubliner had taken charge of Athlone Town during the campaign which saw them relegated.

Last night, Long stood on the touchline and watched his side cruise past F91 Dudelange at Aviva Stadium.

The 3-0 score line on the night (4-0 on aggregate) didn’t flatter them as they mixed their game with attacking verve and defensive discipline to completely outmanoeuvre the Luxembourg side, who had the pedigree to reach the Europa League group stages in two of the last three seasons.

This is the Europa Conference League, a downgraded competition for European minnows that still offers historic occasions like this as well as financial rewards – Bohs will earn in the region of €800,000 for reaching the third qualifying round, where they will play their first leg against PAOK back at Lansdowne Road on Tuesday.

“I can’t ask for anything more and I can’t be any prouder of the way this club has conducted itself in Europe so far,” Long continued. “The way the players have conducted themselves. It’s a real credit and I’m sure the people who love Irish football are proud of us and proud of the team.

Skipper Keith Buckley (centre) was immense on the night. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“It’s great for the supporters to have nights like that and we want nights like this to be the norm and get back here as much as we can. We told the players to enjoy this, cherish it, because they will remember these nights for the rest of their lives.

“We haven’t won anything, we’ve qualified for a round of Europe in the Europa Conference League but we’re a small country, a small league in Europe and for the boys to acquit themselves in the manner they have in these two legs against Dudelange and Stjarnan (in the second round), they are an absolute credit to our league, particularly themselves and our club.

“We’ve had many good nights,” Long added. “When you sit back, I’m not in a position to fully analyse that. I’ve enjoyed many nights for varied reasons. To put this in context, and the level of opposition, there was level of expectation around the performance.

“The boys were able to put in a performance of real substance, as well as style and a little bit of flair. It wasn’t backs to the wall or stuff or a morale victory or any of that. We played with vibrancy and on the front foot, fast attacking football. We brought the game to them and took the game to them.”

PAOK of Greece await next, and another step up the ladder. They played in last season’s Europa League group stages – not to mention in eight of the last 11 years – and boast stars such as former Manchester United playmaker Shinji Kagawa.

“We have to take it as comes but there’s no doubt we have a chance,” Long insisted. “It’s two games and it will be very difficult, but if don’t believe you have a chance there is no point turning up.

“It’s high-level opposition and were are going up a level again. That’s where we want to be. It’s a big occasion for the club, a huge step up in terms of opposition but we’re looking forward to it, we will embrace the challenge.”