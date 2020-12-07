BE PART OF THE TEAM

Bohemians sign defender Tyreke Wilson from Waterford

The 21-year-old was on the books of Man City before his stint at Waterford.

By Sean Farrell Monday 7 Dec 2020, 8:28 PM
Wilson moves forward for Waterford.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Wilson moves forward for Waterford.
Wilson moves forward for Waterford.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

BOHEMIANS THIS EVENING announced the signing of fullback Tyreke Wilson from Waterford.

The 21-year-old, who was on the books of Manchester City for four years, earned the left-back berth in the PFAI Team of the Year announced earlier today.

The addition of Wilson bolster’s Keith Long’s defensive options after the departure of Paddy Kirk.

Bohs also confirmed that Keith Ward has re-signed for the 2021 campaign.

“Wardy has been an integral part of our team since he re-signed for the club ahead of the 2017 season,” said Long.

Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

