Bohemians sign defender Tyreke Wilson from Waterford

BOHEMIANS THIS EVENING announced the signing of fullback Tyreke Wilson from Waterford.

The 21-year-old, who was on the books of Manchester City for four years, earned the left-back berth in the PFAI Team of the Year announced earlier today.

The addition of Wilson bolster’s Keith Long’s defensive options after the departure of Paddy Kirk.

Bohs also confirmed that Keith Ward has re-signed for the 2021 campaign.

“Wardy has been an integral part of our team since he re-signed for the club ahead of the 2017 season,” said Long.