Bohemians snatch point from Sligo Rovers with 95th minute James Clarke goal

THAT IS OUT OF THIS WORLD FROM OWEN ELDING🤩



Sligo Rovers lead in Dalymount thanks to the boy wonder. pic.twitter.com/eq0r7jwgly — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) June 27, 2025

Bohemians 1

Sligo Rovers 1

A RIP-ROARING end to this enthralling contest between Bohemians and Sligo Rovers saw players from both teams strewn on the ground and others with their hands over their faces in despair.

Both sets of players were clapped off by their respective supporters, a mixture of pride and disappointment.

It was that kind of night, a 1-1 draw ensuring a share of the spoils.

Up until the 95th minute it seemed as though this would be the latest chapter written by Owen Elding in his origin story.

A stunning 35-yard strike in the first half gave Sligo a lead that they clung to until injury time when James Clarke rose highest in the box to earn a point, a result that sees Derry City move into second spot.

Captain Dawson Devoy struck the crossbar in the 10th minute of stoppage time as Dalymount, still engulfed by smoke from celebratory pyro for the leveller, searched for the perfect finale to a week that began with such a comprehensive win over Shamrock Rovers.

Phibsborough was hopping before the Elding goal stunned the place into silence on 27 minutes.

The positivity, confidence and momentum from the derby was still flowing here.

There was no come down from the high of the performance earlier in the week, and even the early wastefulness of Ross Tierney on 15 minutes was shrugged off more than anything.

Advertisement

A lovely dummy and give and go with Colm Whelan just beyond the arc of the centre circle in Sligo’s half created the opening, Tierney’s pace allowing him sprint through on goal with the ball at his feet only to blaze over the bar with his shot inside the box.

Whelan fizzed a left-footed effort wide from the edge of the box while a fierce volley from Jordan Flores and equally strong effort off the ground from Adam McDonnell both went close.

By 25 minutes Sligo were on the back foot and Bohs were continuing to sustain pressure, and even when the stunning opener did come it was at the end of nice play by the home side.

A pirouette and drag back from Dayle Rooney advancing from the centre circle brought the ball with him and allowed the winger see the whites of the Sligo defenders’ eyes. Reece Hutchinson – on what could be his last appearance with a move to Crew Alexandra on the cards – did well to cover from left back and now Sligo could counter.

He fizzed the ball to the feet of 18-year-old Daire Patton – making his full Premier Division debut and one of four teenagers in the Bit O’Red’s starting XI – who then saw Elding creep into the middle from his position on the right of Sligo’s attack.

A neat pass in between Dawson Devoy and McDonnell set Elding free but from that point on it was all about his brilliance. He strode forward with the ball under his spell as much as his control.

A quick look up to assess his options led to an almost instant decision to take on the shot from 35 yards. He set the ball a little bit further in front, pulled back the left foot and struck a shot with a sweet kind of venom that left Kacper Chorazka planted.

It was a shot with power that never lost control as it glided through the air into the top left corner.

A glorious moment for the teenager, who signed a new contract ahead of this season that ties him to the Showgrounds for another two season after this one.

Survival is the name of the game over the next few months and the goal from Elding gave them something to hold on for in the second half.

They already climbed off the bottom and are beginning to put distance between themselves and Cork City and organised performances like this one, peppered with such individual brilliance in the attacking third, is an indication of a side growing in strength.

Rooney delivered a couple of dangerous crosses into the box for the home side in the second half that got the fans off their feet but nothing came of the threat.

Substitute Rhys Brennan, introduced on the hour mark, did provide a spark down the left flank with direct running and a willingness to try and get in behind at a time when Sligo began to retreat towards their 18-yard box.

And the equaliser almost came on 81 minutes when Brennan mixed up his arsenal and chose to fire a deep cross to the back post where another sub, Liam Smith, was racing in from the right to connect with a header that went across goal and struck the post.

The Dalymount faithful seemed to rise as one expecting the net to ripple but, instead, they simply grew more and more agitated as the clock ticked down, especially as the visitors attempted to manage those final minutes by killing momentum with breaks of play and treatment for injuries.

But very few, if any, chose to leave early and their show of faith was rewarded in the 95th minute when Clarke rose highest in the box to meet Rooney’s corner.

There was an even later penalty appeal on Tierney waved away that led to anger at the referee and the last act of the game, in the 100th minute, saw Devoy almost score a captain’s goal when he dribbled into the box and struck the bar.

The drama was done.

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka; Niall Morahan (Markuss Strods 85), Rob Cornwall (Leigh Kavanagh 90+1), Jordan Flores, John Mountney (Liam Smith HT); Dawson Devoy (captain); Dayle Rooney, James Clarke, Adam McDonnell (Keith Buckley HT), Ross Tierney; Colm Whelan (Rhys Brennan 60).

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant; Kyle McDonagh, Oliver Denham (Matty Wolfe 61), Conor Reynolds (Stephen Mallon 87), Reece Hutchinson; Owen Elding, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Daire Patton, Jad Hakiki, Will Fitzgerald (captain); Wilson Waweru (Francely Lomboto 69).

Referee: Declan Toland.

Attendance: 4,103