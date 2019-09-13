This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 13 September, 2019
Holland picks perfect time for stunning first Waterford goal as Blues shock Bohs at Dalymount

One step closer to Premier Division safety for Waterford.

By Dave Donnelly Friday 13 Sep 2019, 10:26 PM
47 minutes ago 909 Views No Comments
Tom Holland celebrates his all-important goal.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Tom Holland celebrates his all-important goal.
Tom Holland celebrates his all-important goal.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Waterford 2

Bohemians 1

TOM HOLLAND PICKED a perfect time to net his first Waterford goal as the Blues edged one step closer to Premier Division safety with a 2-1 over Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

The midfielder curled home a beautiful shot six minutes from time as the visitors sealed an unlikely victory at the home of Irish football.

Rory Feely had headed the Blues in front early on but Bohs dominated the majority and looked odds-on to win once Ross Tierney equalised just before the hour.

It wasn’t to be, however, and the Gypsies ceded the advantage in the race for third place and the final guaranteed Europa League spot to Derry City.

The home side started strongly and should have led after nine minutes when Matthew Connor could only palm Andre Wright’s save to Luke Wade-Slater, but he saw his shot hit the bar.

That miss would haunt the winger as he watched his side go behind three minutes later, Feely’s header deflected off his arm on its way into the net.

bohemians-players-reacts-to-a-decision-by-neil-doyle-in-the-final-seconds-of-the-game Bohemians players reacts to a decision by referee Neil Doyle in the final seconds of the game. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Waterford could have gone two up shortly afterwards when Scott Allardice was caught in possession on the edge of his box but Walter Figueira’s shot rebounded back off the far post.

Bohs had the majority of the play for the rest of the half but struggled to get in behind Waterford and the one time they did Ryan Graydon was denied by Connor.

The Gypsies deservedly levelled just before the hour, however, as substitute Danny Grant teed up Tierney with his first touch to stab the ball past the Blues keeper.

It looked like there would only be one winner from there but Bohs were uncharacteristically toothless in attack.

There looked nothing on when Michael O’Connor was forced to the touchline but the Irish under-21 cap’s backheel fell perfectly for Holland, and he had curled his shot in off the underside of the bar.

Bohs felt they should have had a penalty deep into injury time as keeper James Talbot, up for a corner, saw his header hit the arm of Kevin Lynch but referee Neil Doyle blew the final whistle instead.

Bohemians: Talbot; Pender, Cornwall, Finnerty, Lyons; Allardice, Tierney, Devoy; Graydon (Swan 84), Wade-Slater (Grant 57), Wright.

Waterford: Connor; Feely, Browne (Duggan 46), Kouogun, Lynch; Bone, Poynton, Holland; Elbouzedi (Galvin 72), Fitzgerald (O’Connor 60), Figeuira.

Referee: Neil Doyle.

Dave Donnelly

