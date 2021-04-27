BE PART OF THE TEAM

Bordeaux get Covid all-clear before Champions Cup semi

The club have recorded no new positive tests ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Toulouse.

By AFP Tuesday 27 Apr 2021, 7:50 PM
Image: PA
BORDEAUX-BEGLES RECORDED no new positive Covid-19 tests ahead of this weekend’s European Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse, after having their two previous league games postponed, a club source told AFP on Tuesday.

Bordeaux’s last two Top 14 matches were moved following eight cases of the virus in their squad, but Christophe Urios’ side are hoping to be able to face joint-record four-time winners Toulouse on Saturday.

“For now, it’s good,” the source said.

Bordeaux, who are making their first appearance in the last four, will also undergo tests on Wednesday and Friday.

According to Champions Cup rules, a team will forfeit the game if they have one or more positive results from testing three days prior to kick-off.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

