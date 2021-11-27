Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 27 November 2021
Haaland scores 50th Bundesliga goal in as many games as Dortmund go top

The return of the youngster is a huge boost for Dortmund, who host Bayern next weekend in a top-of-the-table clash.

By AFP Saturday 27 Nov 2021
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ERLING HAALAND SCORED on his return from injury on Saturday as Borussia Dortmund knocked Bayern Munich off top spot in the Bundesliga with a 3-1 win at Wolfsburg.

Haaland netted his 50th Bundesliga goal in as many games, just eight minutes after coming off the bench in the second half following a five-week absence with a leg injury.

He fired in a Julian Brandt cross, adding to an Emre Can penalty and Donyell Malen goal for Dortmund after Wout Weghort had given Wolfsburg an early lead.

Bayern can later regain top spot when they host strugglers Arminia Bielefeld.

The return of Haaland is a huge boost for Dortmund, who host Bayern next weekend in a top-of-the-table clash.

AFP

