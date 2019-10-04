This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bournemouth boss dismisses 'pointless' speculation linking Wilson with United

The England striker has scored 38 goals across 98 top-flight appearances for Eddie Howe’s side.

By The42 Team Friday 4 Oct 2019, 12:48 PM
https://the42.ie/4837261
Bournemouth's Callum Wilson.

CALLUM WILSON IS generating talk of interest from Manchester United again, but Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe considers speculation outside of transfer windows to be “pointless”.

This is not the first time that the Cherries have been forced to respond to rumours regarding their star striker.

Back in January, it was suggested that Chelsea were keen on taking the 27-year-old frontman as cover for Atletico Madrid-bound Alvaro Morata.

Reports of United casting admiring glances in Wilson’s direction then emerged over the summer, with the Red Devils placing more emphasis on the recruitment of homegrown talent.

That gossip is rumbling on towards another winter window, with it suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains keen on the England international.

Bournemouth, though, have made it clear in the past that they have no intention of parting with prized assets and Howe is not about to be drawn into a debate on more hearsay.

He told reporters when quizzed on the latest Wilson rumours: “To hear transfer links and rumours at this stage when the window is shut and a long way from being open, for me, it’s pointless talking about it.

“I take it with a pinch of salt, to be honest, at this stage of the season. There’s nothing that we can do, that Callum can do, other than perform well.

“That influences rumours and things like that at this stage of the season. He’s just got to focus on his next game and give his best for this club.”

Wilson has starred for Bournemouth since they made a step-up into the Premier League back in 2015. He has recorded 38 goals across 98 top-flight appearances, with his consistency making him a key man for the Cherries and a regular in Gareth Southgate’s England plans.

Another call-up has been earned to the latest Three Lions squad, with Howe adding on that recognition: “It’s deserved. I think he’s had a good start to the season. I think with Callum we have just been focusing on his performances and making sure he delivers what we need for the team.

“On the back of that, we have always said we feel he will score goals if he gets the finer points of his performance right. I think he has and now he’s in a confident mood – that’s a great sign for us and for him.”

