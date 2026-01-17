Kellie Harrington claims 12th National Elites title in emotional return

IRELAND’S RING QUEENS reigned supreme on what was an emotional night for Kellie Harrington as she made a return to the spotlight.

Harrington claimed her 12th National Elites title at the Stadium tonight, while her High Performance programme colleague Michaela Walsh extended her all-time Irish record to 14 across three weights.

All eight of Ireland’s Paris Olympians competing for titles triumphed. Reigning world champion Aoife O’Rourke was also victorious as her sister, Lisa, watched on having been forced to withdraw from her own final yesterday.

World Boxing bronze medallist Grainne Walsh was another comfortable winner; Patsy Joyce, who also enjoyed a podium finish in Liverpool last September, had a tougher time of it but scraped through his final.

Michaela Walsh with Sarah Cunningham. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

However, the night really belonged to 36-year-old Harrington. It is 17 months since she became Ireland’s first two-time Olympic gold medallist on that famous August night at Roland Garros. Not long after that she announced her retirement from international boxing.

But a year later she decided to make her competitive return in this championship and, after an emphatic semi-final victory last weekend, she exhibited her premier class with an entertaining, dominant defeat of Kellie McLoughlin, the reigning champion.

Determined not to give up her crown easily, McLoughlin tried to tire Harrington out with a lightning fast start but her vastly experienced opponent picked her off almost at will throughout.

And Harrington clearly enjoyed the challenge presented; she smiled at her opponent in the second round after two high-octane exchanges and there was a lot of warmth in their embrace at the finish.

Harrington has spoken in the past of the struggles she has had while preparing for fights and this final also presented a mental challenge.

“It’s been a tough week, I’m not gonna lie, because sometimes it’s actually easier to box in a different country when you don’t know anybody who’s outside the ring, and you know that it doesn’t really matter how you go in there,” she said.

“When you’re stepping in here, you’re really under the spotlight. There’s people who want to see you do well.

“There’s people who want to see you getting beat. There’s people who want to see the underdog coming on top.

“Today, I felt like the underdog and I love that feeling of feeling like the underdog. It makes me want it more.

“It’s great to have a nice big long break, but what the break has taught me is that stepping in between those ropes at 60 kilograms is proper dedication to really focus on your diet, to be so disciplined.

“I actually never realised how disciplined I was until I took that break and I had to start over again. And then you’re back to the drawing board of doing what you always done, but you didn’t realise how hard it was because you were so used to doing it.

“I have a new appreciation of myself and of the hard work that I put in now.

“This is the journey for me. You know what? I’m 36 now. I wanted to step between the ropes. And I’m really happy that I’m able to keep up with the young ones, you know?”

The plan was to go for a big burger afterwards but as for the longer term, and the possibility of returning to the international arena, Harrington says she is undecided.

Whatever happens, she’ll be back. “There’s no temptation that this is the end,” Harrington said.

“I’m just happy to be here, to be competing and mixing it with the young guns, and having my coach in my corner, being able to listen to him and do what he tells me to do – maybe a little bit slower on the reactions, but trying to do what he tells me to do and that’s where I feel happy.

“I love being inside that ring, being in command of what’s being called and trying to do it. That’s what makes me want to box.

“And when it works, it works. And it makes you feel good. It gives you more energy inside there.”

Michaela Walsh came up against a new opponent in 38-year-old Sarah Cunningham, who had packed in a top advertising job in New York to pursue her dream of winning an Elite final and representing Ireland.

Cunningham, a former Golden Gloves winner, didn’t take a backward step but Walsh, for whom the Stadium is a second home, was too slick for her rival.

Aoife O’Rourke was far too good for Shauna Kearney in the 65kg decider, while Patsy Joyce was involved in a scrappy affair with Clepson dos Santos in the men’s 55kg final; however, the livewire Mullingar fighter deserved his 5-0 win.

If there was a surprise result it was Josh Olnaiyan’s defeat of five-time light heavyweight champ Keelyn Cassidy, but that contest was pipped for fight of the night by Jude Gallagher’s 3-2 success against Adam Hession.

The Paris Olympian recovered from a first round deficit to take it on a split decision, while 19-year-old Tadhg O’Donnell’s first title success against reigning 75kg champ Gavin Rafferty also got the big crowd animated.

Jack Marley, right, with Garyn McAlister. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Heavyweight Jack Marley delivered the only knockdown of the night in the penultimate fight in dismissing Garyn McAlister.

Nathan Ojo is the new cruiserweight champ after impressing against Robbie Olusola and Jon McConnell retained his light heavyweight title by defeating Terry McEntee 4-1.

Jenny Lehane also coasted to a unanimous win against Robyn Kelly (54kg) and there were five walkovers; Ide Cashell took the 48kg women’s title unopposed, as did Evelyn Igharo at 70kg, Emma Keating at 80kg and Cliona D’Arcy at 80+kg, while the men’s 90+kg crown went to Gilford’s William McCartan.

Irish National Elite finals results (Olympians in bold):

(48kg) Ide Cashell (Ballymun) W/O

(80kg) Keelyn Cassidy (Saviours Crystals) 0-5 Josh Olaniyan (Jobstown)

(54kg) Jennifer Lehane (DCU BC) 5-0 Robyn Kelly (Ballynacargy BC)

(75kg) Gavin Rafferty (Dublin Docklands) 1-4 Tadhg O’Donnell (Jobstown)

(60kg) Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s BC) 5-0 Kellie McLoughlin (St Catherines)

(65kg) Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott) 4-1 Jason Nevin ((Olympic Mullingar)

(65kg) Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea) 5-0 Shauna Kearney (Bunclody)

(50kg) Louis Rooney (Star) 4-1 Sean Mari (Monkstown)

(65kg) Grainne Walsh (St Mary’s D) 5-0 Linda Desmond (Rylane)

(95kg) Patsy Joyce (Olympic Mullingar) 5-0 Clepson dos Santos (Holy Trinity)

(51kg) Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry) 3-2 Caitlyn Fryers (Immaculata BC)

(57kg) Michaela Walsh (Holy Family GG) 5-0 Sarah Cunningham (O’Rourke’s)

(60kg) Adam Hession (Monivea BC) 2-3 Jude Gallagher (Two Castles OBA)

(70kg) Evelyn Igharo (Clann Naofa) W/O

(90kg) Jack Marley (Monkstown Dublin) v Garyn McAlister (North Down BC)

(85kg) Nathan Ojo (Esker Dublin) 5-0 Robbie Olusola (Celtic Eagles Galway)

(80kg) Emma Keating (Paulstown) W/O

(70kg) Terry McEntee (DCU BC) 1-4 Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity)

(80+kg) Cliona D’Arcy (Tobar Pheadair) W/O

(90+kg) William McCartan (Gilford) W/O