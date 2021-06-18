Emotional Neymar inspires Brazil into Copa quarters after Peru cruise

Brazil's Richarlison, left, celebrates with teammates Neymar and Everton Ribeiro after scoring his side's 4th goal.

A TEARFUL NEYMAR inspired hosts Brazil to become the first side to qualify for the Copa America knock-out stages following a 4-0 win over Peru in Rio de Janeiro earlier.

Goals from Alex Sandro, Neymar, Everton Ribeiro and Richarlison gave the holders a ninth straight win and a perfect six points from two games in Group B as Peru dropped to the bottom.

There was little between the two sides in the first half but Brazil’s greater quality made the difference after the break as talisman Neymar inspired them to an ultimately comfortable victory.

“It’s emotional for me because many things happened in these last two years that were difficult, complicated,” said Neymar as the tears flowed.

Two years ago he missed Brazil’s Copa triumph on home soil through injury, although before the tournament began he was accused of rape, a case that was dismissed over a lack of evidence.

His 68th goal in 107 games for his country took him to within nine of the record set by Brazil great Pele.

“It’s an honor for me to be part of the Brazilian national team history. To be honest, my dream was always to play for the Selecao, to wear this jersey. I never imagined achieving these numbers.”

- Fractious -

Venezuela held out under intense pressure in a fractious local derby against Colombia to secure their first point at the Copa America after a 0-0 draw in Goiania.

Goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez made a string of fine saves, particularly in the closing stages, to keep out the Colombians, who saw a late Miguel Borja goal ruled out for offside.

Colombia also finished the game with 10 men after Luis Diaz was sent off deep into injury time.

Colombia finished the game with 23 shots to just two — including none on target — from Venezuela but the “Red Wine” held out for a much needed point.

Venezuela were still severely depleted from a Covid outbreak in their camp that deprived the team of eight players in their 3-0 defeat to hosts Brazil on Sunday.

