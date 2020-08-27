Ireland's Brendan Lawlor makes history with European Tour debut

IRISH GOLFER BRENDAN Lawlor made history at The Belfry today — becoming the first professional disability golfer to compete on the European Tour.

Louth native Lawlor was one under par after three holes of his European Tour debut in the ISPS Handa UK Championship, before eventually signing for an 84.

The 22-year-old, who is currently fourth in the World Rankings for Golfers with Disability, has a rare condition called Ellis-van Creveld syndrome, a disability characterised by a shorter stature and shorter limbs.

“Was an absolute pleasure to play with Brendan Lawlor this morning,” tweeted England’s Richard McEvoy, after the round. “A gentleman and a huge talent. Well done mate.”

History.@BrendanLawlor97 becomes the first professional disability golfer to compete on the European Tour.@ISPSHanda #ISPSHANDAUKChampionship pic.twitter.com/S2JvyPH8tB — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 27, 2020

South Africa’s Justin Walters set an imposing clubhouse target before play was suspended.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Walters carded six birdies and chipped in for an eagle on the 15th to card a superb eight-under-par 64, which was completed just as heavy rain began to fall on the former Ryder Cup venue.

That rain eventually led to play being halted due to flooding shortly after 2pm, with Walters enjoying a three-shot lead over Bernd Wiesberger, Joel Sjoholm, Scott Vincent and Benjamin Hebert.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!