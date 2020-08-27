This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 27 August, 2020
Ireland's Brendan Lawlor makes history with European Tour debut

The Louth native, one of the top disabled golfers in the world, played the first round of the UK Championship today.

By Press Association Thursday 27 Aug 2020, 5:18 PM
57 minutes ago 8,990 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5188360

IRISH GOLFER BRENDAN Lawlor made history at The Belfry today — becoming the first professional disability golfer to compete on the European Tour.

Louth native Lawlor was one under par after three holes of his European Tour debut in the ISPS Handa UK Championship, before eventually signing for an 84.

The 22-year-old, who is currently fourth in the World Rankings for Golfers with Disability, has a rare condition called Ellis-van Creveld syndrome, a disability characterised by a shorter stature and shorter limbs.

“Was an absolute pleasure to play with Brendan Lawlor this morning,” tweeted England’s Richard McEvoy, after the round. “A gentleman and a huge talent. Well done mate.”

South Africa’s Justin Walters set an imposing clubhouse target before play was suspended.

Walters carded six birdies and chipped in for an eagle on the 15th to card a superb eight-under-par 64, which was completed just as heavy rain began to fall on the former Ryder Cup venue.

That rain eventually led to play being halted due to flooding shortly after 2pm, with Walters enjoying a three-shot lead over Bernd Wiesberger, Joel Sjoholm, Scott Vincent and Benjamin Hebert. 

