Brendan Rodgers criticises Leicester trio after Covid-19 breach

LEICESTER MANAGER Brendan Rodgers admitted he was disappointed by the behaviour of Ayoze Perez, James Maddison and Hamza Choudhury after they were dropped for Sunday’s 3-2 defeat against West Ham after breaching coronavirus protocols.

Perez, Maddison and Choudhury were all missing from the Leicester line-up at the London Stadium.

Rodgers revealed the incident happened last weekend and prompted him to take disciplinary action.

He said the trio will be allowed back into Leicester’s squad next week ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Southampton at Wembley on April 18.

“It was a decision I made, an internal situation last weekend, It is not the standard we expect. They are all good guys, good lads, but we have a standard on and off the pitch that we have to adhere to,” Rodgers said.

“The boys will rejoin the group after this game. It’s internal, it’s something we have dealt with. The boys, it’s disappointing behaviour, it’s a mistake. It’s not what we are about.