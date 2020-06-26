This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brentford close the gap on automatic promotion places with big win over West Brom

Brentford are now just five points behind the top two in the Championship.

By Press Association Friday 26 Jun 2020, 10:15 PM
Brentford's Josh Dasilva and Pontus Jansson celebrate.
Image: Adam Davy
Brentford's Josh Dasilva and Pontus Jansson celebrate.
Image: Adam Davy

Brentford 1-0 West Brom

OLLIE WATKINS’ EARLY goal helped Brentford close the gap on the Championship’s automatic promotion spots with a hard-fought 1-0 win over leaders West Brom.

Watkins was the difference between two teams in an intriguing contest that ebbed and flowed in spells either side of the break.

The Bees took the lead in the 16th minute when Watkins got on the end of a sweeping move to bundle the ball into the roof of the net for his 23rd of the season.

Josh Dasilva picked the ball up on the centre circle and played a slick one-two with Said Benrahma wide on the left before crossing low for Watkins to fire home.

Brentford are now just five points behind the top two after leapfrogging London rivals Fulham to go third.

The hosts’ early breakthrough changed the complexion of the game, with Thomas Frank’s side happy to win the duels in the middle of the park, defend calmly and hit the Baggies on the break.

And with Albion failing to create any clear-cut chances in the first 45, the Bees were good value for the half-time lead and always looked the more likely to stretch their lead.

West Brom thought they had levelled in the 53rd minute, Zohore turning onto Pereira’s zipped pass to smash a volley against the bar from the edge of the box as his side continued to find pockets of space they failed to before the break.

Pereira was playing an increasingly important role bursting forward into the holes and tested Raya with a low 25-yard drive in the 67th minute.

Brentford had a chance to put the game to bed minutes later but Dasilva volleyed substitute Shandon Baptiste’s angled cross agonisingly wide.

The game opened up in the last 20 minutes and Ethan Pinnock had to put his body on the line to block Diangana’s goal-bound drive.

Substitute Bryan Mbeumo forced a smart save low down from Sam Johnstone as Brentford looked to hit their increasingly anxious visitors on the break.

They nearly did not have to when Johnstone slipped as he went to collect Semi Ajayi’s back pass in what would have been a bizarre end to a high-quality game played in surreal conditions.

