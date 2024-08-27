Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Brett Robinson in his playing days. INPHO
Campaign Trail

Australia's Brett Robinson to run for rugby union's top job

Race is on to succeed Bill Beaumont as chairman of World Rugby.
2.10pm, 27 Aug 2024
692
1

FORMER AUSTRALIA FLANKER Brett Robinson pledged “strong, transparent and inclusive leadership” after officially throwing his hat into the ring today to succeed Bill Beaumont as chairman of World Rugby.

Former England skipper Beaumont will step down in November after two terms in charge and the governing body’s council will vote for the new chairman the same month.

The 54-year-old Robinson will reportedly compete primarily with Scotland’s John Jeffrey, the current vice-chairman, for rugby union’s top job.

Jeffrey has been touted as the continuity candidate.

“To continue a growth trajectory in today’s complex and competitive global sports and entertainment industry, World Rugby will require strong leadership to drive an accountable executive in close collaboration with member unions,” Robinson said in a statement confirming his candidacy.

“As chair my objective would be to embody the values of rugby to inspire strong, transparent and inclusive leadership, which positions our game to reach its potential on the global sporting stage.”

Robinson has been a member of World Rugby’s executive board since 2016 and is a former Rugby Australia director.

He played 16 Tests for the Wallabies and skippered the ACT Brumbies from 1996 to 2001.

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie