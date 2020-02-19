Brian Barry-Murphy the favourite to succeed Simon Grayson as manager of League One side

Brian Barry-Murphy pictured during Rochdale's Carabao Cup game against Manchester United at Old Trafford in September.

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland U21 international Brian Barry-Murphy has emerged as the favourite to take over as the new manager at Blackpool.

Barry-Murphy, who’s currently in his first managerial role at fellow League One club Rochdale, had his odds slashed to 91/100 today as bookmakers look to forecast Simon Grayson’s successor.

Grayson was sacked last week after just seven months in the job, having guided Blackpool to one win in their previous 12 games.

Nathan Jones, who was axed as Stoke City boss in November, was the favourite to take over at Bloomfield Road until Barry-Murphy moved ahead in the betting.

The 41-year-old Corkman had been a member of Keith Hill’s coaching staff at Rochdale before being promoted to the manager’s job when Hill was relieved of his duties in March 2019.

After a run of just one victory in 11 games, the club were in the relegation zone at the time. However, with Barry-Murphy overseeing six wins and two draws from their final 11 fixtures of the season, the Spotland outfit ultimately avoided dropping down to League Two.

This season, Rochdale – whose budget is among the smallest in League One – sit in 19th place and they’ve earned plaudits for an attractive style of play.

In September, they drew 1-1 with Manchester United at Old Trafford in the third round of the Carabao Cup, before being eliminated via a penalty shootout. Last month, Barry-Murphy’s side also took Newcastle United to a replay in the third round of the FA Cup.

Barry-Murphy has also received praise for nurturing the club’s younger players. Their goalscorer at Old Trafford, 16-year-old Luke Matheson, has since earned Rochdale a £1million transfer fee from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A sizeable Irish contingent – comprising Paul McShane, Eoghan O’Connell, Jimmy Keohane, Jimmy Ryan and Stephen Dooley – is part of the Rochdale squad.

Blackpool, who currently have Ireland U21 playmaker Connor Ronan on loan from Wolves, are due to travel to play AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, while Rochdale are scheduled to host Coventry City.

Barry-Murphy moved into coaching after hanging up his boots at Rochdale in 2017. His playing career, which began at Cork City, also included spells with Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday and Bury.

Former Blackburn Rovers midfielder David Dunn has taken charge of Blackpool on an interim basis since Simon Grayson’s departure. Dunn had served as first-team coach under Grayson.

